Kirklees' One Yorkshire 'mayor' bid
18 of the 20 councils across Yorkshire - including Kirklees - agreed to submit a detailed proposal to the Government to deliver a One Yorkshire devolution deal.
It would create a single mayoral combined authority for Yorkshire by May 2020
It follows the request for such a proposal made by Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid, at the Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire APPG meeting last week.
Leaders described the plans as the most ambitious approach to devolution, securing the maximum possible economic and social benefits for all their communities and the country.
The bid has been signed by Kirklees leader Clr David Sheard.
Sheffield and Rotherham would not yet be part of the deal.
Heavy traffic on hospital approach
There’s heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
Travel time is six minutes longer.
Cash machine theft
The cash machine in a phone box in Almondbury has been ripped out.
Thieves attacked the cash machine on Northgate.
And it’s not the first time it has been vandalised and targeted - the first time was just three days after it was installed.
West Yorkshire appeal
Three men were stabbed and seriously injured in Leeds at the weekend.
Now police want help with their investigation.
At 5.12am on Saturday (3/3) police were called to Leeds West Indian Centre, in Laycock Place, Chapeltown, where the victims had been attacked following a dispute with a group of men outside the venue which was hosting a music event.
The victims – two aged 20 and one aged 22 – were taken to hospital where they are still continuing to receive treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.
The suspects were variously described by witnesses as being of Turkish or eastern European appearance or black or mixed race.
They left the scene in a green Mitsubishi Shogun, registration S862HLG. That vehicle has since been recovered by officers and is undergoing forensic examination.
A 23-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13180102655 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Problems on the trains
Train services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds may be delayed due to signalling problems.
Northern have just tweeted:
Gritting update
Gritting teams from both Kirklees and Calderdale councils are still heading out later to keep the roads clear:
M62 alert
One lane of the M62 is closed due to broken down vehicle.
It’s Westbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Traffic is coping well.
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Water problems 'challenging'
Yorkshire Water says it has been affected, with “very challenging conditions” due to a number of burst pipes.
The water firm said: “As the weather warms up, frozen pipes thaw which causes them to contract and sometimes break.
“When the ice melts away the holes in those pipes will be exposed, causing a leak and, in extreme circumstances, flooding.”
Roads update
Here’s an update about local roads:
1) The A640 Huddersfield Road is closed due to snow between A672 (Denshaw) and B6114 (Elland Turn).
2) There’s heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is four minutes.
3) There’s slow traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
Huddersfield weather
Weather warnings were still in place this morning due to ice on the pavements. Luckily there’s a very little chance of snow.
Here’s what the Met Office have said:
“Icy stretches will continue to be likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. In addition, some hill snow is likely at times mainly over the Pennines, although amounts are expected to be small. Driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”
Slow traffic is due to fog
Here’s what our traffic partners Inrix are saying:
“Slow traffic due to fog and visibility reduced on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J29 M1 (Lofthouse).”
Very heavy traffic on eastbound carriage
Here’s the traffic on the M62 eastbound at Rishworth Moor currently. Lots of people stuck this morning.
Reports of two lanes closed on M62 westbound
Heavy fog on the roads this morning
Warnings are in place on the M62 this morning as thick fog has impaired driving conditions.
Please take extra care on the roads.
Headlines from the weekend
Here are the main stories from over the weekend:
Town lost 2-0 to Spurs
The Terriers suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wembley on Saturday in their away match against Tottenham. You can check out the full match report if you haven’t already here.
Snow and ice continued to wreak havoc on the roads
Police attended several collisions as further weather warnings were issued for snow and ice this weekend. Temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in days, but that didn’t stop cars crashing at roundabouts and on narrow country lanes. Read more here.
Step closer to huge entertainment venue in Huddersfield town centre
A massive new entertainment complex now being redeveloped in Huddersfield is starting to look for staff.
Developers behind the Colosseum opposite the University of Huddersfield say it will be the largest venue of its type in Europe incorporating a pub, nightclub, live music, a comedy club and piano bar alongside a wide variety of food and drink. Read more here.
Seven passengers found inside uninsured vehicle
This was at Crigglestone, between Huddersfield and Wakefield, last night.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page:
Latest on the M62 and local roads
One lane closed on the M62 eastbound this morning between junctions 26 and 27 due to a broken down vehicle. Congestion is back to junction 25 for Brighouse.
In case you missed it over the weekend, the motorway is now fully re-opened after last week’s snow chaos, as are most rural routes that were shut. However, Huddersfield Road in Denshaw remains closed between the A672 and Saddleworth Road.