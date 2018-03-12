Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Major road plans being unveiled
There is big news coming out of today’s Local Plan hearing.
Kirklees Council wants to push through development on Bradley Park Golf Club, but opponents say the roads aren’t up to it.
It’s emerged today that Kirklees hopes to fast-track road improvements which could top £70m.
Our reporter Nick is covering the meeting and we’ll have more later today on MAJOR proposals which will be unveiled in full this summer.
But it includes:
- £70m alterations to the A62 and A644 - that’s the Bradley and Cooper Bridge area towards the M62 at Junction 25.
- Kirklees says work could begin on the A644 Wakefield Road in June 2020,
- Bradley Junction Improvements by February 2021.
- And the A62 Improvements and Cooper Bridge Roundabout work is set for completion by July 2021, with other work due to be done by 2023.
Kirklees won’t unveil a map of the plans just yet, but we understand it involves land Kirklees doesn’t own.
We’ll have more on this later today.
Suspicious incident appeal
Police investigating a report of a woman who was allegedly seen in a distressed state in a vehicle in Keighley are appealing for information.
The woman, who is thought to have been in her late teens or early twenties, was reported to have been seen getting into a silver or white vehicle of similar size to a people carrier, close to the post office in Central Drive at about 7.30pm last Friday.
As the vehicle drove off towards Brackenbank Grove a woman’s voice was heard to shout for help.
The vehicle is believed to have had tinted or blacked out windows and a sliding door.
Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: “The incident was allegedly witnessed by children who were quite upset about what they saw.
“The woman is described as white and of slim build.
“She was described as having shoulder length black hair and black leggings and got into the vehicle with a male, who was described as Asian.
“Police have not received any matching missing person reports, but we are keen to locate this woman and make sure she is safe and well.”
Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 1775 of 9 March.
Plan to boost highways around Cooper Bridge
Our reporter Nick is at the latest Local Plan meeting.
The Local Plan will set out what developments can be built and where in Kirklees.
Discussions today relate to Bradley Park Golf Club but it’s emerged Kirklees wants to speed up highways improvements around Bradley and Cooper Bridge.
Rastrick roadworks
A week of roadworks has got underway today.
And there’s already congestion.
Travel round-up
Here’s an overview of what’s happening on the roads right now:
1) Slow traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
International Market comes to Huddersfield this week
Food and drink from Lithuania to Morocco will be among 50 stalls at this week’s Huddersfield International Market which gets underway this week.
Visitors will be spoilt for choice with delicacies from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Greece, Morocco, as well as Indian, Lithuanian and Thai foods.
National headlines
Here’s a round-up of the national headlines this lunchtime:
Tributes to Sir Ken
Sir Ken Dodd, creator of the Diddy Men and one of the most popular comedians of his time, has died aged 90.
On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.
Stars from Dawn French to David Walliams, Sandi Toksvig, Brian Conley, Les Dennis and Dara O’Briain paid tribute following his death.
Dawn French said: “What a wonderful day for sticking a cucumber through your neighbour’s letter box and shouting ‘the aliens have landed!’ Tatty bye Doddy. And thanks”.
Statement on nerve agent attack due
Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to update MPs on the nerve agent attack on a Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia at around 4.30pm today.
Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain in a critical but stable condition.
The 66-year-old retired Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter, 33, were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on 4 March.
Brexit talks:
Efforts to break the Brexit deadlock between Theresa May’s government and the Scottish and Welsh administrations will continue this week, Downing Street said. Whitehall, Holyrood and Cardiff Bay are at loggerheads over how to handle the repatriation of powers from Brussels following Brexit. UK ministers are tabling amendments to their Brexit bill to deal with the issue despite opposition from the Scottish and Welsh Governments.
Woman in her 90s robbed at home
Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was the victim of a robbery in Bradford.
At about 12pm yesterday (Sunday, 11 March) the woman, aged in her 90s, was entering her house in Hollingwood Lane, when a man followed her through the door and pushed her over.
He took her purse, which contained around £30 in cash, and then left.
The woman was uninjured.
The suspect is described as a tall white male, who was thought to be in his forties.
He was described as having dark hair and a moustache.
Bradford District CID is investigating and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or can assist the investigation is asked to call them on 101, quoting crime reference 13180116191.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
West Yorkshire Police appeal
Police are investigating reports a shot was fired at the window of a house in Bradford last night.
Officers were called to an address in Wansford Close, Holmewood at around 10.20pm yesterday (Sunday, 11 March) after receiving a report of damage to a property and a vehicle leaving the scene.
Officers found damage to a window frame which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.
Enquiries are at an early stage, but it is believed to be linked to a series of incidents in Holmewood over the weekend involving damage to vehicles and an aggravated burglary.
Five males aged between 17 and 32 have been arrested in connection with these incidents and are currently in custody while enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident.
“We believe this was a targeted attack which is possibly linked to a local dispute and are investigating this and the other incidents to identify possible suspects.
“Patrols are being increased in the area to reassure residents, although we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team on 101, quoting log 1978 of 11 March.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Man, 24, seriously injured in M621 crash
A 24-year-old man from Liversedge was seriously injured in a crash on the M621 this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Leeds which has left a driver in a serious condition.
At 3.40am today (12/3) a black Renault Megane Coupe was being driven on the M621 from Junction 27 of the M62 towards Leeds city centre when it left the carriageway and overturned before colliding with a large motorway sign causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Liversedge, was seriously injured and is currently being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the vehicle in the area in the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact PC 571 Richard Whiteley of Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support East via 101 quoting log number 145 of March 12.
The M621 remains closed for accident investigation work:
Jail for binman
A Huddersfield binman,who was confronted by a self-styled paedophile hunter on his own doorstep and who admitted a child sex charge, has been jailed.
Our court reporter, Stephanie Finnegan, has just tweeted this from Leeds Crown Court.
We’ll have a full story soon but you can read background in the link below
Mill fire 'suspicious'
The fire in Marsden is being treated as suspicious, the fire servcie says.
Huddersfield watch commander Andy Wooler from Huddersfield Fire Station said crews could not explain why the fire started where it did - meaning the circumstances are suspicious.
M62 access re-opens
Highways England say access from the M62 eastbound to the M621 clockwise at J27is now open.
It’s still closed from the A650 roundabout at this stage. Lane 1 closure remains in place at the scene of the accident on the M621.
Rastrick roadworks
There’s congestion on local roads due to drivers avoiding the M62.
And to add to the problems, workers are setting up camp on Clough Lane, Rastrick for the week.
It’s causing some delays between the Sun Inn at Rastrick towards Fixby roundabout.
M62 update
The M62 is a little broken this morning & it’s having an impact on local roads.
Here’s what we know so far:
1) the M621 Eastbound is closed, and there’s queueing traffic on the M62 due to accident investigation work.
It’s causing delats between M62 J27 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J1 A6110 (Beeston/Farnley), congestion on A650 to M62 J28 / A653 (Tingley).
The accident happened around 4am with the road closing at 4.45am.
Diversions from the M62 J27 take the A62 northbound to the A6110, turning right to head to the M621 and re-join at J1.
Traffic is a lot heavier along A62 Geldred Road and A643 Elland Rd, plus drivers trying to avoid the M62 are using local roads.
2) There’s slow traffic and lane closed on entry slip road on M62 Westbound before J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
Lane one (of two) is closed.
It was closed at 9.35am.
3) There’s one lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Lane one (of four) is closed. It was closed at 8.33am
4) Eastbound traffic is slow from Junction 22 at Denshaw towards Huddersfield.
There is no single incident causing thsi, but we believe it’s a combination of heavy rain and delays from further along the M62.
Traffic slow
The furthest carriageway is the M62 eastbound and we’ve had reports traffic is down to 10mph.
We can’t see details of an incident yes, so it could be due to the heavy rain in the area.
M62 delays
There are delays on the M62 still after an earlier accident.
It happened westbound J24 to 23 and speed was set to 30mph.
The accident has now been cleared but delays continue.
Weather watch
Rain, rain, rain!
Forecasters say rain will stay with us for most of Monday, with some longer outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy in places throughout Monday.
It will be misty at times with some coastal and hill fog, and feeling cool in the northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Tonight the rain will become lighter and more patchy overnight.
Tuesday, will be drier with a few cloud breaks developing in the west.
One lane closed
One lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Busy at Chain Bar
Ken Dodd dies aged 90
Sad to hear today that legendary comedian Ken Dodd has died aged 90.
Here are some pictures of him over the years.
More M62 issues
Morning traffic round up
Morning all.
Here’s your AM traffic update.
- M621 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to overturned vehicle between M62 J27 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J1 A6110 (Beeston/Farnley).
- Queueing traffic due to surface water and accident, now on the hard shoulder on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield). Five vehicles involved
- Slow traffic due to earlier broken down lorry on M62 Westbound at J30 A642 (Rothwell)