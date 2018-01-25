Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
8 miles of queuing
Highways England say a recovery vehicle is now on the scene of the broken down lorry between junction 27 for Gildersome and 26 for Chain Bar.
It’s going on for an hour and a half since the lorry broke down though, shutting two lanes, and in that time 8 miles of queuing has built up back towards the M1.
Not good news if you’re coming from Leeds.
Two lanes closed westbound M62
Two lanes have been closed on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 27 for Gildersome and junction 26 for Chain Bar after a lorry has broken down.
Delays of up to an hour reported.
Female mugger attacked woman in her 50s
Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a violent attempted robbery of a woman in Birkby, Huddersfield.
The victim, a woman in her fifties, was approached by the female suspect at around 3.20pm on Wednesday 24 January.
The would-be mugger grabbed the victim’s bag and pulled it away causing the victim to fall to the floor.
She then threatened the victim and a struggle ensued.
At this point the woman on the floor called for help and the attacker ran off.
The suspect description is a white female, late 20’s early 30’s, skinny build, pale face, with light brown/mousy coloured long hair tied in a ponytail and she was wearing a long knee length black coat.
Enquiries are ongoing.
All lanes back open
That was quick!
West Yorkshire police attended a two-vehicle collision on the M62 eastbound between junction 21 Milnrow and junction 22 Rishworth.
There were no injuries in the incident which happened at 3.38pm and involved a Mercedes panel van and a Volkswagen Caddy van.
Two lanes were closed for about half an hour while the vehicles were recovered but reopened again at 4.30pm.
Accident on the M62
An accident on the M62 Eastbound between junction 21 and 22 with reports of a vehicle crashing into the central reservation.
Two of the four lanes are closed and congestion has built up with delays expected.
More to follow.
Neighbour's tribute to Mirfield man
Neighbours have paid tribute to a 47-year-old Australian man who died in hospital after he was found collapsed in the garden of his home in Mirfield.
Police and the ambulance service were called to Water Royd Crescent at 4.43pm on Wednesday for a call known as “a concern for safety.”
A passerby spotted the man known as ‘Bob’ who had collapsed in his front garden – and was said to be clutching leaves in his hand. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance but later died.
One neighbour who didn’t want to be named said: “He had lived on this street for over 20 years. He had been married but it was some time ago and he had a daughter in her early to mid 20s.
“He was a grafter who was up and away early every morning. He was a self-employed builder who kept himself to himself. He had played rugby in Australia many years ago.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday (Wed) : “Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing but the death is not being treated at suspicious.”
Missing teen found "safe and well"
The missing teenager police were searching for around Deighton and Bradley has been found.
A helicopter was in the air early this afternoon scouring the area.
Police said the teenager was “safe and well”.
This is the second missing teenager found today after Huddersfield girl Irram Saleem, 14, was located safely in Oldham around 1pm.
1904 Challenge Cup medal stolen
West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information relating to a burglary in Hipperholme in which a Challenge Cup medal from 1904 was stolen.
The medal, from the Rugby League Challenge Cup, is inscribed with the name Jack Riley and was on a gold chain.
Jack Riley played for Halifax in the final as they beat Warrington 8-3.
It is thought two men entered the property on The Avenue in Hipperholme by the rear of the property between 6.40pm and 6.55pm on January 22.
They took a number of valuable items including the medal and a laptop and left the street in a grey VW Golf car with another two males.
DC Craig Pearson of Halifax CID, said: “We are investigating this burglary and would like to speak to anyone who may have information.
“Clearly the rugby league medal is very distinctive and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen it or has been offered it for sale very recently.
“Anyone who has information about the medal, the burglary, or who may have seen the suspect car in the area just prior to or after the offence is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 13180035953.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”
Police search for missing teenager
The police helicopter currently hovering over the Deighton / Bradley area is believed to be involved in a search for a missing teenager. More details to follow shortly.
Mirfield tragedy update
Details are emerging about the 47-year-old man who collapsed on Water Royd Crescent yesterday afternoon and later died in hospital.
Neighbours say he was originally from Australia and worked as a builder. The video below ends at the man’s house.
Police helicopter over Deighton
A police helicopter has been spotted over the Deighton / Bradley area. We are looking into what’s going on and hopefully should have something for you soon.
Here’s a short video shot from the window of the Examiner offices.
£80,000!
That’s how much the Mercedes is worth that was smashed into by a rogue lorry wheel this morning.
Full story HERE.
Lorry wheel latest
An Ossett grandmother has told of her shock as the huge lorry wheel hurtled towards her this morning.
The driver of the lorry Tom Utley said: “I was on my way to the coach depot on St John’s Road when I saw the wheel overtaking me.”
Read the full story HERE.
Missing girl found
A Huddersfield missing teenager has been found.
Irram Saleem, 14, has notified police she is safe and well and had travelled to Oldham.
Police earlier appealed for her whereabouts after she was reported missing yesterday afternoon.
The Moor End Academy student had disappeared from Leeds Railway Station yesterday afternoon.
Woodhead Road
Police have helped this B&M lorry which has become stuck in Woodhead Road.
You’ve got to have some good parking skills to reverse that one!
Car damage
A lorry has lost a wheel which then struck a Mercedes car in St John’s Road.
Mirfield tragedy
A man who was found collapsed in a garden in Mirfield has sadly died in hospital.
Police and ambulance were called to Water Royd Crescent at 4.43pm yesterday afternoon after a concern for safety.
A passer-by spotted the man who had collapsed in his front garden with leaves in his hand.
The 47-year-old man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance but later died in hospital.
Police officers cordoned off the house and the garden and forensic officers were on the scene until around 8.30pm.
A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing but the death is not being treated at suspicious.”
Celebs back cervical smear tests
It’s Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and young women are being urged to respond to invitations to have a smear test to help reduce the risk of contracting the disease.
Health professionals have asked women to look out for letters inviting them to attend a screening appointment at one of the 64 GP practices across Kirklees.
And they have sought to reassure them that the five-minute tests are painless.
And All Saints Singer Nicole Appleton is the latest in a line of celebrities to urge women to come forward.
Witness appeal
Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford are keen to speak to an Asian woman who is reported to have stopped at the scene.
Enquiries suggest the woman, who may have been in a black car, stopped to assist following the single vehicle collision in Bowling Back Lane on Sunday, when a grey Audi Q7 left the road and struck a wall at about 1.30pm.
The vehicle had been travelling along Birksland Street minutes before.
A 22-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other men in the vehicle also received treatment for their injuries at hospital.
A 22-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.
Missing Huddersfield girl - update
A missing Huddersfield girl is a student at Moor End Academy Crosland Moor.
14-year-old Irram Saleem was reported missing yesterday afternoon and police are urgently looking to locate her.
The girl was last seen with a man outside Leeds Railway Station at around 3.30pm yesterday.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact police on 101.
Moor End Academy will shortly providing a statement and we’ll update you when it comes in.
Warning over candles after fire tragedy
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding homeowners of the potential dangers of candles and tealights, following a fatal house fire in Bradford.
Fire crews from Fairweather Green, Odsal and Bingley were called out in the early hours of Tuesday morning to St Leonards Road, Girlington, Bradford.
Sadly the occupant, a woman in her 70s, died following the fire despite the best efforts of attending fire crews and paramedics.
The Fire Service has carried out a fire investigation, the results of which will form part of a Coroner’s Inquest to establish cause of death.
Area Manager for Service Delivery Chris Kirby said: “Fire crews did everything they could but sadly the occupant could not be saved and our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”
“Fire investigators have been on the scene and have established that the fire started in the ground floor lounge and we believe the most likely cause is that it has been due to candles or tealights accidentally igniting combustible items nearby.”
Missing man located
Police have confirmed they have located missing Dewsbury man Jamie Lee Coleman.
He was the subject of an earlier missing person’s enquiry.
M62 broken down vehicle
A vehicle is blocking one of the lanes on the M62 Eastbound at Birstall. The vehicle is about a quarter of a mile before Junction 27.
Bus diversion in Dewsbury
A huge pot hole has opened up in the road on Ingham Road, Dewsbury.
As a result Arriva buses are diverting all 128/130 and 280 services on to Slaitwaith Road in both directions.
Huddersfield missing teenager
This is the last known sighting of a missing Huddersfield teenager captured yesterday afternoon at Leeds Railway Station.
14-year-old Irram Saleem was last sighted leaving Leeds Railway Station 3.28pm yesterday afternoon.
She was wearing a plain black coat, knee length pink jumper style dress, black dolly flat shoes and carrying a River Island bag.
Police are seeking information about the man pictured with her and have urged anyone with information to contact police on 101.
District football fixtures off
All Huddersfield District League and FA matches have been called off this weekend. Many pitches are waterlogged and Kirklees Council have abandoned all matches on their sites.
The pitch at Sands Recreation Ground at Holmfirth.
Appeal launched for missing Huddersfield teen
Police have issued an appeal for a missing Huddersfield girl.
14-year-old Irram Saleem was last sighted leaving Leeds Railway Station 3.28pm yesterday afternoon.
She was wearing a plain black coat, knee length pink jumper style dress, black dolly flat shoes and carrying a River Island bag.
Anyone with information should ring 101 and quote reference 1252 23rd January
Traffic delays
There’s roadworks by Calderdale Royal with queuing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks so allow extra time if you’re heading that way.
Have you seen Jamie?
Police have issued an appeal for a Dewsbury man they wish to speak to who has gone missing.
Jamie Lee Coleman, 30, is described as 5ft 8, shaved head, blue eyes, tanned.
He also has tattoos on arms.
If anyone sees this man police have urged they do not approach him but ring the police immediately on 101 quoting log reference 1732 24t.
Multi-vehicle crash
It’s a slow start for many again on the roads as there’s been a multi-vehicle accident on the M1 northbound between J39 A636 (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 (Ossett / Wakefield), congestion on M1 to J38 A637 (Darton / Huddersfield).
Lanes were closed but have now re-opened but journey time is still around an hour.