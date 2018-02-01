Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
One for Harry Potter fans!
Looking for something to keep the kids entertained?
Holmfirth Library is hosting a Harry Potter event tomorrow night (6-8pm) for a special Harry Potter book night
More snowy scenes
Scapegoat Hill was affected by the wintry weather last night.
Missing Calderdale man
Police in Calderdale are urgently appealing for information as to the whereabouts of missing man Alan Carrol.
The 72-year-old was last seen in the Elland area at 7.16pm last night and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white around 6ft tall and has grey hair.
He was wearing a black hat, a blue coat with fur around the hood, blue Jogging bottoms, white trainers.
He also has a tattoo on his left arm and was carrying a black and white walking stick.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 1595 of the 31/01.
Second supermoon in a month
Stargazers were in for a treat last night as a second supermoon appeared in a month - known as a blue moon.
The first supermoon was the full moon on the evening of January 1 into the early hours of January 2.
Native American tribes called January’s full moon the Wolf Moon as it was the time when packs of wolves could be heard howling with hunger.
It’s also known as the Moon After Yule because it’s the first full moon following Christmas.
The second supermoon was last night and Examiner reader Betty Calderley from Lindley sent us this stunning image.
It’s not actually blue in colour and appears every three years.
But on other occasions, the moon can appear blue because of the way light bounces off large dust particles thrown into the atmosphere by a volcanic eruption.
It has given rise to the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’, referring to something that doesn’t happen very often.
School bus blocked in Scapegoat Hill
Scapegoat Hill resident Alex Stappard said: “The roads are okay this morning, a bit frozen but no more snow fell.
“An abandoned car has blocked the road for the 303 bus when I left at 7am. Its very local to that altitude.
“It was at the High street just past the junction of Pike Law lane and School road by the Scape House Inn.
School bus disruption
Colne Valley High School bus was diverted from Chain Road and Mount Road due to road conditions and instead took the Manchester Road route. Passengers had to go to Fall Lane roundabout instead.
Golcar worst hit
Residents have taken to social media and twitter to share concerns over lack of gritting.
Another woman posted on Facebook: “Station road has not been gritted, cars are going up and down but it’s very icy and looks dangerous. Barely any grit in the grit box just off Scarhouse Lane too.”
Kirklees official winter account on Twitter said gritters were out again at 5am this morning on certain routes.
Snow at Scapegoat Hill
Snowy scene from Scapegoat Hill last night which caused traffic problems for many trying to get home.
Flockton travel concerns
A concerned motorist has captured this video of a lorry in Flockton to help gain momentum for a bypass campaign.
Villagers say enough is enough after a spate of near misses, HGVs flouting the rules by using the main road through Flockton as a short cut, plus an increase in housing will lead to more vehicles on the road.
Residents are now collecting signatures and hope to top 3,500 to force a debate at Kirklees Council. The petition can be signed HERE
Mental health awareness day
Mental health problems affect one in four of us yet people are still afraid to talk about it.
For people with mental health problems not being able to talk about it can be one of the worst parts of the illness. So by getting people talking about mental health we can break down stereotypes, improve relationships, aid recovery and take the stigma out of something that affects us all. Today a campaign is challenging the attitudes with a #timetotalk campaign
And it is also a problem which affects young people:
Celine Bickerdike, 20, from Wakefield, experienced anxiety and depression while at secondary school.
She said: “My first experience of being judged because of having a mental health problem was when a group of girls took my anti-depressants from my bag and started reading out the side effects in front of everyone, laughing. Not only was this humiliating but it made me feel completely isolated and alone. They gossiped and said I was attention seeking and would say things like, ‘you can’t be depressed because you’re so bubbly. Surely a doctor wouldn’t believe you.’
“If you’re worried that a friend or classmate’s acting differently or has stopped hanging out with you all together, reach out to them and ask if they’re ok and want to talk about it.”
Road crash
We’re just checking out the details with emergency services but we’ve been told there’s been a crash on Mill Bank Road, Meltham.
Witnesses say there is debris in the road as well as black ice.
School start delayed
Golcar Junior and Infant School will be starting at 10am this morning due to black ice to allow parents, carers and children more time to make the trip safely.
Road blocked in Almondbury
It’s a frosty start for many this morning so mind how you go.
And it’s affecting the roads in Almondbury as Long Lane is blocked due to ice between Briggate and Crossley Lane.
The only other traffic update currently showing is queuing traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Current travel time is about six minutes.
Good morning, Huddersfield
