Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Kasabian announce one-off small venue gig - in Halifax
One of Britain’s biggest bands is heading to a relatively small venue for a one-off show next month.
Alternative rockers Kasabian have announced they will be playing The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on March 23.
Supporters defend controversial homeless organisation
Supporters have leapt to the defence of a volunteer who helps rough sleepers on the streets of Huddersfield.
Concerns have been expressed over how Dave Kennedy and his Huddersfield Change Project (HCP) operates.
But many people on social media have expressed their support for Mr Kennedy saying he is providing a valuable service not offered by the authorities.
You've been sharing your love for the Caledonian Cafe
Former customers of Caledonian Cafe have paid tribute to a much-loved Huddersfield institution which closed after 49 years yesterday.
Tony and Clare Stylianou made their last cups of tea and English breakfasts for customers yesterday at the cafe on Westgate.
Full story on man charged with Slaithwaite stabbing
A man was due to appear in court this morning over a stabbing incident in Slaithwaite.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Royd Street in the Hill Top area of the village at around 2pm yesterday.
A 47-year-old man was found injured at the scene and was treated by paramedics. He had chest and arm injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Something to amuse the kids this half-term?
Gallery: have a first peak inside this isolated house which is to appear on TV
Standing at 1,100ft above sea level – and with just sheep for neighbours – the Keeper’s Cottage is probably the most remote house near Huddersfield.
And the house, which is currently little more than a shell, is to feature on the BBC home transformation programme Homes Under The Hammer.
The home, also known as the Game Keeper’s Cottage, hasn’t been occupied since the mid-1980s.
Man charged over Slaithwaite stabbing
Daniel O’Neil, 45, of College Street, Crosland Moor, has been charged over a suspected stabbing incident in Slaithwaite.
West Yorkshire Police said O’Neil will appear in court at Huddersfield later this morning.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Royd Street in the Hill Top area of the village shortly before 2pm yesterday following reports a man had been stabbed.
Well - there's a rear window sticker you don't see every day...
And yes, we have censored it. We are a family news organisation after all!
This was spotted by Dan on his way from Doncaster towards Huddersfield.
All lanes reopen following M62 accident
All lanes have reopened and traffic has eased following an accident on the M62 eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Burst water mains still causing disruption
The A6024 Woodhead Road is still closed in both directions due to a burst water main between Thong Lane / Miry Lane and Northgate.
Pictures last night from Sean Doyle.
Crash causing delays on M62
Queuing traffic on M62 due to an accident on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .