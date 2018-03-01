Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Crash on Wakefield Road
A car has crashed on Wakefield Road at Aspley.
Police say a silver Subaru Impreza collided with the traffic lights near Lidl at 1.28pm. The crash has caused some disruption but nobody has been injured.
Lane shut on M1
One lane is closed on the M1 northbound due to a broke down vehicle at junction 41 for Carrgate.
Stabbing at Huddersfield hotel
Police say a teenager has been stabbed at a hotel in Edgerton.
Officers were called just after midnight overnight to the Ashfield Hotel on New North Road. A 17-year-old male was found with stab wounds and was immediately taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he currently remains in a stable condition.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “Three males aged 19, 20 and 25 have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *0033 of 1 March.”
Man pleads guilty to rape
Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is in court.
National news
Here’s a round up of today’s main stories...
HOSPITAL STAFF CAMP OUT ON WARDS TO DEFY SNOWY WEATHER
NHS staff who slept in wards to ensure patient services could continue despite the weather have been praised by the public. Medical staff stayed overnight at Sunderland Royal Hospital, while others who were brought in by 4x4 volunteer drivers will do so on Thursday night into Friday. When the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust posted a message about its staff and asked for the public to thank them, more than 20,000 people “liked” it.
And the page was flooded with messages of gratitude.
PUTIN BOASTS OF NEW RUSSIAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS ‘INVULNERABLE TO INTERCEPTION’
President Vladimir Putin said Russia has tested an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that cannot be intercepted. This marks a technological breakthrough that would dramatically increase Russia’s military capability and boost the Kremlin’s global position. In a state-of-the-nation speech in Moscow, the Russian president said the weapons include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a new hypersonic missile.
GOVERNMENT ‘SHOULD COMPENSATE SURVIVORS OF CHILD MIGRANT PROGRAMME ABUSE’
Former child migrants who were exposed to sexual violence and other threats during a “fundamentally flawed” overseas settlement policy should be offered financial compensation by the Government, a report has concluded. Britain’s child migration programmes saw thousands, many in care or from poor backgrounds, sent to countries including Australia and New Zealand, partly to save money on care costs. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse found that successive UK governments, which played a “central role” in the policy, “failed to ensure that there were in place sufficient measures to protect children from sexual abuse”.
Take that back...
Looks like a lot of cases won’t be going ahead today:
Court still going ahead despite the weather
It may be snowing but court is still running! Our court reporter Stephanie Finnegan is there ready to report on cases that are up today.
Let’s just hope the jurors turn up, too.
Funeral to be held for Oakley Brocklehurst
A service will be held today for a four-year-old from Huddersfield who died last month.
Oakley Brocklehurst, from Deighton, passed away at home at the beginning of February. His parents Barrie and Lorraine have described him as an inspirational little boy who “put adults to shame”.
The family are today holding a celebration of Oakley’s life at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Weather warnings to stay in place
A yellow warning is in place until Saturday morning. Temperatures are unlikely to rise above freezing in that time, according to the Met Office.
More snow is predicted for throughout today although should ease off a little into the afternoon. Tomorrow looks snow-free but the possibility of more overnight into Saturday.
Council meetings postponed
Discussions over the Local Plan are off today due to the weather:
Woman attacked neighbour after complaints over littering
A woman used a piece of wood covered with nails to repeatedly hit her neighbour after she complained to the council about her family’s littering.
The victim suffered from flashbacks and said her confidence was shattered following the frightening attack on July 12 last year. Read the full story here.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today with all our coverage of the freak weather conditions.
