It's not over yet
There may be more snow this evening, Paul Stevens says.
The Huddersfield weatherman has forecast between 5cm and 10cm later on today, with showers dying out overnight.
Snow will visit again late on Saturday and then Sunday could be the turning point for getting back to more normal spring weather.
Rail strike tomorrow
Some non-weather related news for rail travellers. There’s industrial action tomorrow that will affect some local routes.
Latest on neighbour murder trial
A 28-year-old man who stabbed his neighbour in the chest has told a murder trial jury that he was scared of his victim and was trying to get him away from his bedsit door.
Former trainee chef Adam Grant said he had had a fall-out with his next-door neighbour and claimed that Martin Wyatt had threatened to punch him. The trial is being held today at Bradford Crown Court.
Mr Wyatt, 32, suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart during the tea-time incident at the property on Mixenden Road in Halifax last September and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services. Grant told the jury today that his lies to the police were “disgraceful” and said he regretted stabbing his neighbour.The judge is expected to begin his summing up of the case on Monday.
Mayor admits to drink driving in court
The Mayor of Mirfield appeared in court today admitting to drink driving.
Paul Blakeley, 26, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW in the early hours of February 10 on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, having drunk three pints of cider.
Kirklees Magistrates Court heard a breathalyser test revealed he had 54 micrograms of alcohol on his breath - the legal limit being 35.
More on this story on our website shortly.
Useful information for Leeds commuters
National news
Here’s a round up of the main stories in the UK today.
ARMY DRAFTED IN AS NHS STRUGGLES AND SNOW STRANDS THOUSANDS ON ROADS AND TRAINS
Hundreds of motorists and rail passengers were left stranded overnight as extreme weather continues to wreak havoc across the UK. Strengthening winds caused blizzards and drifting snow in some parts, bringing roads to a standstill and leaving commuters facing travel disruption for the fourth day in a row. Two police forces declared “major incidents” as the Army was drafted in to help rescue those trapped in their cars and provide assistance to hospitals and medics. Rail passengers were stranded in frosty carriages overnight, while thousands of homes across the country were left without power.
MEGHAN AND HARRY INVITE 1,200 MEMBERS OF PUBLIC TO SHARE WEDDING DAY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that thousands of people will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their wedding day. Kensington Palace said 1,200 members of the public will be among a crowd of 2,640 allowed in to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St George’s Chapel on May 19, and see the newlyweds start their carriage procession through Windsor.
TRAIN COMPANIES HIT BY FRESH STRIKES IN LONG-RUNNING GUARDS’ DISPUTE
Workers at two rail companies will stage fresh strikes on Saturday in the long-running disputes over the role of guards. Services on Merseyrail and Arriva Rail North (Northern) will be disrupted by the 24-hour walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union. The union said attempts to resolve the disputes had been “kicked back in our faces”, pledging to press ahead with industrial action.
Fears for missing Holmfirth man
Have you seen Reuben Smith? He hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night and people are concerned for his welfare given the freezing temperatures outside.
Reuben, 47, from Holmfirth, was last seen in Huddersfield at about 6pm on Wednesday. He is described as slim, 5ft 7ins tall and as having dark hair. He was last seen wearing an Adidas woolly hat, army style Superdry jacket, black boots and jeans.
Inspector Hazel Ward from Kirklees Police, said: “We do have concerns for Mr Smith’s welfare and would ask him or anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police log 1970 of February 28.”
Serial flasher sought after sex assault in Halifax
Police are hunting a serial flasher who they believe sexually assaulted a woman on Wednesday.
The woman, in her 30s, was not injured during the evening’s assault in the subway at the bottom of Pellon Lane, near Cow Green.
But police say they have received a series of reports of a man exposing himself in the same location since February 12 - and they think this is linked.
The incidents have all taken place between within the same subway between 9am and 5.15pm, where the victims have reported a male aged between 20-30 exposing himself to them.
In the most recent incident, the victim, in her 30s, was walking through the subway at about 5.15pm when a man standing at one end exposed himself and then assaulted her before she ran off.
Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13180099200. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Today's weather
The Arctic conditions we’ve been experiencing over the past two days are showing no signs of abating - see our hour by hour forecast for today here.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page - it seems many won’t be getting much of a chance to get out and grab one today!
