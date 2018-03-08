Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Schools closed or late starts
Some schools are closed today due to snow and others will have late starts
This is what roads are like
Bus problems too
Numerous crashes already
Woodhead Pass hazardous
Reports from our travel partner Inrix that conditions on the Woodhead Pass are hazardous due to the snow
Snow settling
Morning
Good morning and welcome to the breaking news blog. We are checking the roads and there has been reports of heavy snow showers across West Yorkshire