Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Bus service:
Northern have provided this Advance Warning.
There will be a replacement bus service running via Halifax on Northern between Huddersfield and Leeds due to engineering works until 11am on 11 February.
Sheep on M62!
Sheep on the move at Ainley Top:
M62 lanes reopen:
All lanes have been re-opened. on the M62. There had been very slow traffic due to earlier broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J28 A650/A653 (Tingley) and J27 M621/A650/A62 (Gildersome).
Lane one of three was closed.
Trespass update:
Normal service resumed on Transpennine Express between Huddersfield and Stalybridge following earlier trespass incident.
M62:
The return of normal traffic conditions on the M62 westbound between J28 and J27 following an incident involving a broken down vehicle has been pushed back to at least 6pm.
There is one of three lanes closed. Originally, it was hoped normality would return at 4.45pm but that has proved over-optimistic.
Normal traffic conditions are now expected between 6pm and 6.15pm.
Trespass incident on rail track:
There are delays of up to 10 minutes being reported on Transpennine Express between Huddersfield and Stalybridge due to a trespass incident.
M62 update:
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return to the M62 westbound between J28 and J27 between 5.30pm and 5.15pm.
There’s a broken down vehicle. There is one of three lanes closed.
M62 updates:
M62 problems:
Very slow traffic is being reported and one lane closed as well as the hard shoulder due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J28 A650/A653 (Tingley) and J27 M621/A650/ A62 (Gildersome).
Expect delays for at least the next 25 minutes at the very minimum.
M62 lane closures:
Highways England is reporting lane closures on the M62 westbound between junctions J28 and J27 .
The hard shoulder and lane 1 are closed following a broken down vehicle.
The event is not expected to be clear between until 4.45pm at the earliest.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5pm and 5.15pm.
Sainsbury's job cuts:
Thousands of shop floor jobs are at risk at Sainsbury’s.
The supermarket chain is altering the way it manages its stores across the country.
On Monday, its rivalTesco, announced it was cutting 1,700 shop floor management jobs.
Huddersfield boasts a major Sainsbury’s store at Aspley and another one in the town centre
Bar gets a spruce up:
Brighouse based independent artist Lloyd Coenen has brightened up some of the bare walls at independent Huddersfield craft beer bar/bottle shop, Arcade Beers in Railway Street, off St George’s Square.
Lloyd, who works full time in finance said: “It’s still work in progress. I will be covering every wall throughout the next few months.”
The bar has developed a huge following since it opened two years ago next month.
Water supplies restored:
Yorkshire Water has thanked customers in Bedale Drive, Skelmanthorpe, for their patience after their supplies were disrupted today. They have now been restored.
The company says if their water is discoloured intially, they should seek its advice at ow.ly/fznF30hWF9j
A629 queues:
We’re getting reports of queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
It’s a regular problem as work lasting for one year on road improvements in the area takes place.
Body found:
West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement following the discovery of a body in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax yesterday.
Lightcliffe Academy pupil Ursula Keogh was reported missing yesterday afternoon at 3.45pm.
A police spokesperson said “police can confirmed that 11-year-old Ursula Keogh was found deceased.
“Police are working to establish the full circumstances and will prepare a file for the coroner.
“Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
Work on new wine bar starts:
Businessman Mark Robertson has begun work today on his latest project - creating a wine bar next door to The Plumbers Arms on Macaulay Street, near Huddersfield Bus Station.
It’s a major scheme at what was a former solicitors practice, Armitage and Sykes for over four decades, but Mark is hopeful it will be finished within a few months and should open for business in the summer.
No name has been decided upon for the new bar but one suggestion is The Four Arches as the interior boasts several fine arches in its brickwork.
Kirkheaton Community Gala:
The date for this year’s ever popular Kirkheaton Community Gala has been announced.
It will be held on Sunday, 1 July and will feature family fun.
Previous events have feature inside and outside stalls, children’s rides, inflatables, food stalls rock choir and a brass band.
A very wet rush hour in store for tomorrow morning
Drive safe!
Weather warnings have been issued for the M62 - read more here.
Separate updates
We are running separate live updates on the ongoing incident in Brighouse.
See our separate blog here.
Police incident in Brighouse
Police have cordoned off Briggate in Brighouse this afternoon.
There are conflicting, non-confirmed reports of what’s happened so bear with us as we wait to hear back from police. A reporter in on route to the scene.
Toys R Us announce major closing down sale
The toy superstore have revealed they will be holding a huge sale with 30% off all their stock today.
The retailers are slashing hundreds of jobs after their overseas counterparts in the US and Canada filed for administration last year due to huge debts. Sadly, the sale only applies to certain branches, with our nearest being the Manningham store in Bradford.
Council urge women to get their smear tests
It comes after news yesterday that a third of women are avoiding getting cervical screenings due to embarrassment, according to the charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.
This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, and the charity are launching its campaign #SmearForSmear urging all women to take up their invitation.
This Meltham mum says the ten-minute test saved her life.
National news
Here’s a round up of the day’s main headlines...
CHANCELLOR BRUSHES OFF DEMAND BY BORIS JOHNSON FOR EXTRA NHS SPENDING
Chancellor Philip Hammond has refused to back a call from Boris Johnson for £100 million extra a week for the NHS after Brexit. In a break with normal ministerial protocol, allies of the Foreign Secretary let it be known that he intended to use the weekly meeting of the Cabinet to press for extra health funding. The disclosure has drawn a withering response from Mr Hammond who made clear the NHS was not his department.
TSUNAMI WARNING AFTER ALASKA IS ROCKED BY 8.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska’s Kodiak Island has prompted a tsunami warning for a large part of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the US West Coast was under a watch. The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles south east of Kodiak Island early this morning. Warnings from the US National Weather Service sent to mobile phones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”
THOUSANDS OF SHOP FLOOR JOBS AT RISK IN SAINSBURY’S SHAKE-UP
Sainsbury’s has announced a management shake-up at its supermarkets, putting thousands of jobs at risk. The retailer is consulting with staff over plans that will see the number of senior in-store posts slimmed down and replaced with fewer management roles. Affected staff, thought to run into the thousands, will be given the choice of applying for the new roles, accepting a more junior position or facing redundancy consultation.
Delays on M1 northbound
A car fire has closed two lanes at junction 41.
This will affect you if you’re heading towards Wakefield or Leeds.
Weather warning for rain
A weather alert has been issued for rain in West Yorkshire tomorrow.
The yellow warning doesn’t cover Huddersfield, but heralds heavy rain and possible flooding for Calderdale and affects the M62, so may affect traffic there tomorrow.
Delays at Lockwood junction
Reports that Lockwood Street is currently partially blocked due to an accident at the junction with Meltham Road.
Traffic in the area is currently very congested.
Driver reported after crash in Batley
Horse patrol in town centre
Caught on camera
Do you recognise this man?
Huddersfield police want to speak to him following an assault. The offence occurred on Tuesday last week. Anyone with information should contact WYP on 101 quoting crime reference 13170585956.
School to stay open following tragic death of young girl
A school in Calderdale has vowed to stay open today to support pupils after the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl.
Ursula Keogh went missing on her way home from Lightcliffe Academy between Brighouse and Hipperholme yesterday afternoon. Police confirmed last night that a body had been found in the Hebble Brook in the search for the schoolgirl.
The Academy released a statement this morning saying they would be open as normal.
A spokesperson said: “Following the tragic death last night of our student Ursula Keogh, the academy is open today as we look to support students and the whole academy community with this heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ursula’s family and friends and at this very difficult time.”
A full statement will follow later today.