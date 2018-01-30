Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Uninsured van back in the compound
...some people never learn
Cyclist seriously injured in van crash
A cyclist knocked down in a collision with a van this morning is in hospital with a serious head injury.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision on Halifax Road in Shelf this morning at 6.40am. The cyclist was knocked by a red Ford Transit van and taken to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3122 Wright in the Western Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 217 of 30 January.
Cops seize Audi in Marsh
...because driving off as soon as you see the police is never going to end well.
Parker jailed for four years
Homeless man Chris Parker who stole from Manchester bomb victims has been jailed for four years and three months.
Weekly crime round up
Thieves broke into a house in Huddersfield ... and escaped with its CCTV system.
The crime in Holmfirth is among a round-up of the latest offences committed across our area. You can see the full list here.
Speed limit reduced on M1
Reports of debris on the road on the M1 at the moment which has led to speed restrictions.
Limit is down to 50mph on the southbound carriage around junction 41.
Thugs stabbed man before driving off in Range Rover
Three men broke into a flat and stabbed a man inside before fleeing in 4x4.
Police are investigating the serious attack on the 30-year-old at the address on Headfield View in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, last night. The men entered the flat where there was a fight. One of the three men had a knife and stabbed the victim, which left two wounds to his back.
The three then fled the scene, causing damage to a car outside, and drove off in two separate cars, namely a black Range Rover and a black hatchback.
The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Anyone who saw the cars or who has any information is asked to contact police via 101.
National news
Here’s a midday round up of today’s main headlines...
BBC REVIEW FINDS NO EVIDENCE OF ‘GENDER BIAS’ IN PAY DECISIONS
A review commissioned by the BBC has found a 6.8% gender pay gap - but “no evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making”, the corporation has said. The review, carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers, said there was a “lack of clarity and openness about the basis for pay decisions” at the broadcaster. Of the BBC staff who are on-air presenters, editors and correspondents in news and news-related areas, the review cited a 6.8% gender pay gap, lower than the 9.3% BBC average.
BRITAIN ‘WILL BE WORSE OFF WHATEVER THE BREXIT DEAL’, A WHITEHALL ANALYSIS HAS FOUND
Theresa May is facing demands to publish the Government’s latest Brexit analysis following a report it had concluded Britain would be worse off, whatever deal is struck with Brussels. As the Prime Minister prepared to fly out on a three-day trade mission to China, opposition MPs said the public were entitled to know the true cost of leaving the EU. Mrs May leaves behind her a Conservative Party in turmoil, amid deepening unrest among MPs over the direction of the talks with Brussels.
HOT TOAST WARM-UP FOR WILLIAM AND KATE AT STOCKHOLM BANDY SESSION
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun their Scandinavian tour by learning about an unusual form of hockey called bandy. William and Kate watched the popular activity in a snow-covered park in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. The game involves 11 players a side on a rink similar in size to a hockey pitch. The royal couple started their day with a traditional toast with a hot drink carried in a flask in a briefcase known as a “Bandy Portfolio”.
Calls for foodbank donations at tonight’s game
Town fans can help alleviate food poverty in Huddersfield by donating items on their way to the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.
‘Fans For Foodbank’ initiative launched back in November and saw Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) and Cowshed Loyal team up with The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield.
And they are once again encouraging people to make donations tonight before the Liverpool kick off. Find out more here.
Acoustic duo to perform for fans tonight
Terror victim thief captured by West Yorkshire Police
A court has heard how Chris Parker, who is being sentenced this morning for stealing from Manchester bomb victims, was arrested in a loft in Halifax.
The 33-year-old homeless man was detained by WYP officers after failing to surrender bail.
He had been due in court three days before Christmas and didn’t appear, with a warrant sent out for his arrest. West Yorkshire Police found him hiding in a loft in the town, where he had been living, on January 3 and he was bought to court that morning.
11-year-old sent heartbreaking text to mum before being found dead
Schoolgirl Ursula Keogh texted her mum to say “I love you but so sorry” on the day of her death, an inquest this morning has heard.
Ursula, 11, of Halifax, had a history of self harming, a brief hearing at Bradford coroners court was told today. Her body was found beneath North Bridge in Halifax on Monday last week. Her death was determined at 6.55pm that day and her body identified by her mum.
The inquest was adjourned and is expected to resume on May 22. Read more here.
All clear on the M1
Warning ahead of council tax rise
A politics lecturer at the University of Huddersfield has said people should “brace themselves” ahead of a council tax rise.
Dr Pete Woodcock spoke to BBC Leeds this morning about the proposed raise of nearly 6% for residents under Kirklees, as well as Calderdale and Bradford.
He said: “Local councils will point towards a number of factors which suggest that they need to raise [it]. I don’t think that councils will just put it up to 5.9%, the maximum amount allowable, but people need to brace themselves.”
Huddersfield weather
A chilly, grey and cloudy day in store for us today.
Commuter route open despite heavy roadworks
This is due to flooding in the area, which has left the Stocksbridge Bypass closed on several occasions in the past two weeks:
Inquest to open into schoolgirl's death
An inquest into the death of Ursula Keogh will open today.
The Coroner’s Court in Bradford will hear how the 11-year-old’s body was found in Hebble Brook in Halifax last week. Police have warned members of the public to take care what they write on social media with regards to Ursula’s death.
Bomb victim thief to be sentenced
A homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bombing will be sentenced today.
Chris Parker, from Halifax, admitted to stealing personal belongings from the victims, including a woman whose granddaughter was dying, in the wake of the May 22 attack last year.
The 33-year-old admitted to stealing from two victims earlier this month and was told a jail sentence today would be “most likely”.
Man sentenced for crashnig car and setting it ablaze
A man has avoided jail after drink-driving, crashing and setting his car on fire.
Josh Remington crashed his Audi A3 through fence and a hedge before burning it out on September 23 last year. The incident happened around 6am outside the Florelle Import Company on Long Lane in Kirkheaton. Read more here.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page for today:
Vehicle fire on the M1
One to watch out for if you’re heading to South Yorkshire this morning...
Congestion on M621
Very slow traffic on the M621 currently if you’re a Leeds commuter. This is due to an accident on the eastbound entry sliproad at junction 2 (near Elland Road Stadium).
Delays are an extra 15 minutes.
Lane closure on M62
The M62 is down a lane near Leeds to to a broken down car this morning.
Very slow traffic on the westbound carriage between junctions 31 and 30 for this.
