We're looking at reports of a gun shot fired in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield over night.
Police have confirmed that there was a firearms incident, but the men involved have not come forward.
Key Events
Weather watch
Paul Stevens, weatherman, has said Tuesday will remain snowy, with it settling in places especially where moderate bursts occur later this morning before the band fizzles by evening.
Due to cold temperatures, ice is forecast for later this week, before the rain sets in and helps melt it. The end of the week will be windy.
Leeds Road is busy
There’s queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road in both directions at Old Fieldhouse Lane, congestion to Deighton Road and to Thistle Street.
It’s in the roadworks area and is affecting traffic heading in and out of Huddersfield.
Sport's news
Leeds have named Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach.
The 40-year-old leaves Barnsley to move to Elland Road and has signed a contract that runs until the end of next season.
He succeeds Thomas Christiansen who was sacked on Sunday after a dismal run of form which has seen Leeds not win a match since Boxing Day.
Leeds have fallen to 10th in the Sky Bet Championship, and Heckingbottom leaves a side who sit 21st in the same division.
“Leeds United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as new head coach of the club,” the West Yorkshire club announced.
M62 lane closure
One lane closed and heavy traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J31 A655 (Castleford).
Lane one (of three) is closed.
The scene
An area has been cordoned off around Almondbury Bank as police continue their search
Police search underway
Police are searching around the Almondbury Bank area, looking for clues into the gun shot fired last night.
They’re looking in gardens:
Gun shot fired in Moldgreen
A gun shot fired at group of men in targeted attack on Almondbury Bank last night.
Police say a gun was fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold, off Almondbury Bank, at 11.45pm.
Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said it was targeted and none of the men involved have come forward.
Votes for women
Today marks 100 years since the law was passed giving women the vote.
Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum offers an insightful history into it - find out more by clicking here
In Parliament today our female MPs have joined forces to mark the milestone - this was tweeted by Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker:
Appeal for missing woman
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 50-year-old woman who has been reported missing from home in Huddersfield.
The last confirmed sighting of Tracy Goulding was at her home in the Lepton area of Huddersfield at around 10pm on Sunday, 4 February. She was reported missing yesterday evening (Monday, 5 February).
She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey Superdry coat and green Timberlands.
Anyone who has seen Ms Goulding or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting reference 1628 of 05/02.
Gun fired in targeted attack
There was a gun fired towards a group of men on Almondbury Bank last night.
Detectives are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in the Moldgreen area.
The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Almondbury Bank. Initial reports suggest that the firearm has been fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold.
Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved.
“This appears to have been a targeted attack. At this time, the group of males that the firearm has been targeted at have not come forward to the police. We would urge them to do so so that we can assure they are safe and well and put any appropriate safeguarding measures in place.
“We would also urge anyone else who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or with any other information that might help us in our ongoing enquiries to please get in contact.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting log 2201 of 05/02. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Area
Vaping '0.5% as harmful as smoking', says Public Health England
Smoking e-cigarettes is a fraction as harmful as smoking tobacco, England’s top health authority has said.
Quit rates were at their highest ever level in the first half of last year - which may be attributed to their use, it says.
But many adults faseley believe vaping is harmful.
Professor John Newton, director of health improvement at PHE, told the Guardian: “It would be tragic if thousands of smokers who could quit with the help of an e-cigarette are being put off due to false fears about their safety.”
Travel round-up
Here’s a round-up of what’s happening on the roads:
1) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 11 minutes.
2) Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
3) Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar). There are patches of congestion between this stretch.
Met Office mistake?
Apparently it’s already snowing in Flockton!
Hour by hour weather report for next 24 hours
Here’s the hourly weather report for the HD1 postcode for the next 24 hours.
9am-2pm: Snow
3pm-6pm: Snow showers
7pm-8pm: Cloudy
9pm: Mostly cloudy
10pm-11pm: Partly cloudy
Wednesday
Midnight-7am: Clear
8am: Sunny
Snow in higher areas
The Met Office says we can expect some snow this morning and into lunchtime on higher ground, in areas like Slaithwaite, Meltham, Grange Moor and Holmfirth.
However Huddersfield Town Centre should remain clear of snow.
Weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in West Yorkshire, from 3pm today until 9.30am tomorrow.
It says: “Sleet and snow showers will affect parts of eastern England later on Tuesday and for a time overnight, when clearing skies will lead to ice forming in places, lasting into Wednesday morning.
“Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries.”
Traffic update
All’s looking normal on the M62, but an earlier incident on the M1 is causing problems.
There is heavy traffic due to an earlier broken down car northbound between J40 A638 (Ossett / Wakefield) and J41 A650 (Carrgate). All lanes have been re-opened.
