Exhibition launch
A nationally-significant exhibition on the life and work of former Poet Laureate Ted Hughes opens at the University of Huddersfield tomorrow.
The exhibition has been curated by final-year English Literature students as part of their degree. It contains some of Hughes’s personal papers and belongings, borrowed from the private collections of those who knew him, as well as rare books and prints from the University’s archives.
Among the precious objects on display are Hughes’s favourite writing pen, one of his fishing lures, and books inscribed with personal messages and doodles to friends. The University boasts a world-class collection of rare and valuable limited editions, many of which will also be on display.
Ted Hughes: You Are Who You Choose To Be opens on Wednesday 7 March at 6pm as part of the launch event for the Huddersfield Literature Festival: https://www.huddlitfest.org.uk/event/festival-launch/
Inquest for retired bus driver
A 72-year-old man choked to death on a piece of steak at a popular Huddersfield pub an inquest heard today (Tues).
Keith Noble of Pennine Crescent, Salendine Nook, was enjoying a meal at The Cherry Tree in John William Street on the afternoon of 22 August, 2017.
The hearing heard the Wetherspoon pub was evacuated to preserve his dignity while staff fought to save his life.
Coroner Martin Fleming stressed that they had behaved in an exemplary fashion when he began choking and did everything they could to help him.
Paramedics arrived and tried every drug they could to resuscitate him but he sadly died in an ambulance.
Mr Fleming concluded that the retired bus and coach driver’s death was accidental.
West Yorkshire appeal
Police investigating an affray in Bradford have released images of two males they would like to identify.
The incident occurred in Godwin Street in the early hours of January 28 – at around the same time as a 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident close to Bentley’s Bar.
The males are believed to have travelled to the scene in a black Audi A3 and police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise them.
Detective Constable Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, said:
“While this incident occurred at around the same time there is no suggestion that these males were involved in the assault in which a man was seriously injured.”
Enquiries are continuing into the assault for which three males aged 18 and as further male aged 19 have been arrested and bailed.
The victim is continuing to recover in hospital.
Anyone who recognises these males is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180047527.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
National news
Judges have upheld a decision to turn off life-support for seriously ill Alfie Evans at the Court of Appeal, the Liverpool Echo reports.
Alfie’s dad Tom and mum Kate were involved in a long-running legal battle with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital who believe it is in the best interests of the 21-month-old to withdraw ventillation.
Last month a High Court judge ruled that Alfie’s life support should be turned off within the next ten days - however the parents appealed to the Court of Appeal in order to have that ruling withdrawn.
Today, they were dealt the devastating blow that their request to appeal, and the appeal itself, had been denied by three judges.
Brew dog under fire
BrewDog’s launch of a pink “beer for girls”, ostensibly to raise awareness about gender pay inequality and sexist advertising, has come in for criticism as a cynical marketing stunt.
The Scottish brewery released a “beer for girls” called Pink IPA. Perfectly accompanied by the also new Doritos ‘lady crisps’, presumably.
BrewDog’s latest range will be sold to women at a discounted price. Customers who identify as female will be given a 20 per cent discount.
Nicola Adams
Boxer Nicola Adams has been turned into a Barbie doll for International Women’s Day, which is on Thursday, 8 March.
Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie’s ‘Shero’ range - designed to honour inspiring women, the BBC reports.
Manufacturers Mattel say they chose Nicola because of her outstanding contributions to boxing.
Nicola’s father lives in Huddersfield and the Olympic champion now lives in Leeds.
Snow joke! The gritters will be out again!
Just when we’ve all got back to normal after the snow disruption last week, the gritters are heading out tonight.
Follow our dedicated blog for Dewsbury shooting case
A man accused of a drive-by shooting in Dewsbury is due to give evidence today at Leeds Crown Court.
Philip Nriapia, also known by the nickname Tank, is on trial accused of shooting and trying to murder members of the Latif family – Hatib Latif and his two uncles Atif and Adeel Latif – on August 29 last year.
For live updates follow this link
Traffic update
Queueing traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
Lorry fire in Brighouse
A lorry has caught fire inside a building in Brighouse.
Seven fire appliances including an aerial platform were sent to commercial premises in Armitage Road at around 10am.
On arrival, crews found one lorry, which had been in for repair, was 100% alight.
They used two hose reels to tackle the fire which is believed to have started inside the lorry.
Crews successfully prevented the fire spreading to the building.
No one was inside the lorry at the time and the building was evacuated.
The building was smoke logged but otherwise undamaged.
An investigation will now be carried out to establish the cause of the blaze.
Fire crews are still at the scene now.
Fire crews called to Armitage Road
Just checking the details but fire crews from Rastrick have been called to an incident in the Armitage Road area.
We’ll update you shortly.
Burial fees update
Our council reporter Nick is at a meeting which will discuss the cost of burial fees. We’ll bring you his latest updates as the meeting gets underway.
Cabinet Members will discuss plans for out of of hours cremations and Saturday cremations will still be charged at a premium of roughly double – currently set at £1,347.
The plan to make services for under 18s free of charge have been retained.
And a proposal to offer burials on Sundays has been brought in.
What's app changes
You’ve pressed the blue arrow for send and off it goes..only to realise you’ve sent it to the wrong group!
Well, What’s app is looking to allow android users to delete messages for even longer.
According to information spotted by wabetainfo.com , Android beta users with the WhatsApp version number 2.18.69 will have the “Delete for Everyone” feature extended from 420 seconds to 4096 seconds - or 68 minutes and 16 seconds.
Good news for some!
M62 traffic disruption
Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar), congestion on M62 to J25
Burst water mains causes traffic delays
Allow extra time for your journey if you’re heading to Stainland Road area as there are currently problems with a burst water main.
M62 congestion
Health bosses ordering food industry to cut calories and portion sizes
Public Health England is issuing new guidelines for calories and portion sizes in bought food because it says the population is too fat.
It wants food manufacturers to cut calories by 20% to tackle the country’s obesity epidemic.
Studies have found obese children consume up to 500 calories a day more than they need.
Duncan Selbie, PHE chief executive, said: “Britain needs to go on a diet.
“The simple truth is on average we need to eat less. Children and adults routinely eat too many calories and it’s why so many are overweight or obese.”
PHE is targeting 13 popular food types, including takeaways, soups, meat products, cooking sauces and supermarket ready meals, including packaged sandwiches.
If the five-year target is met, then PHE predicts that over the next 25 years more than 35,000 early deaths could be prevented and the NHS and social care sector could save around £9billion.
PHE wants people to remember the numbers 400-600-600, which is the recommended average calorie count for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The average adult takes in 200 to 300 excess calories a day. For overweight and obese boys it is 140 to 500, depending on their age, and for girls, 160 to 290.
Weather: More snow could be on the way
The Weather Channel is predicting more snow later this week.
Thursday morning and Saturday morning could see a bit of the white stuff making its way back to town.
Pop your postcode in the box below to see what’s to come for your postcode.
Leeds-London trains cancelled
There have been cancellations on Virgin Trains East Coast between Leeds and Kings Cross due to a number of trains being damaged by snow and ice.
Virgin Trains East Coast are running a reduced service on some routes.
All lines are open across the East Coast mainline.
The following services are cancelled. Virgin says if you are booked on any of these services your ticket will be valid on any other Virgin service on the same day.
Tuesday 6th March
Southbound services
06:30 Newcastle to London King’s Cross
07:15 Leeds to London King’s Cross
07:00 Hull to London King’s Cross
09:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
11:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
12:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
13:30 Edinburgh to London King’s Cross
13:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
15:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
17:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
18:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
19:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross
Northbound services
07:05 London King’s Cross to Leeds
08:00 London King’s Cross to Edinburgh
09:03 London King’s Cross to Leeds
10:03 London King’s Cross to Leeds
11:05 London King’s Cross to Leeds
13:35 London King’s Cross to Leeds
15:05 London King’s Cross to Leeds
16:06 London King’s Cross to Leeds
17:03 London King’s Cross to Leeds
18:19 King’s Cross to Newcastle
19:03 London King’s Cross to Leeds
Accident in Liley Lane
We’re also getting reports of an accident in Liley Lane (B6118) at Tanhouse Lane near Black Dick’s Tower. No further details are available at this time.
Welcome to today's blog - morning traffic update
Morning everyone and welcome to Tuesday!
M62 - there are some delays due to fog.
Our traffic partner says: “Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal due to fog on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar), congestion on M62 to J25 A644 (Brighouse).”