M62 lane closure
M62 Eastbound lane closed on entry slip road, very slow traffic due to broken down vehicle at J26 A638 (Chain Bar). Congestion to M606 J3(Newhall).
Lane one (of three) is closed as you join into the M62 from the M606 roundabout.
Summer get-away causing traffic delays
Summer holiday traffic on the move is thought to be the cause of heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 A638 (Chain Bar).
Slow going on the roads
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 A638 (Chain Bar). There’s also heavy traffic on B6117 Market Street in both directions at A638 / Market Street. Heckmondwike, and on the A638 Dewsbury Road in both directions at A643 Saint Peg Lane. Cleckheaton.
Heavy traffic on approach to Cooper Bridge
Queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road between A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout) and M62 J25 Roundabout. Travel time is six minutes.
Long delays on buses
Buses are seriously delayed between Bradford and Huddersfield and Bradford and Halifax due to the evacuation of the Interchange.
All train lines reopened at Bradford Interchange
Commuters waiting outside Bradford Interchange
This photo by Paige Marie shows rail and bus passengers waiting outside Bradford Interchange after the building was evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious package.
Bradford Interchange evacuated after suspicious package found
Bradford Interchange has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.
The bus and train station’s security team evacuated the building before calling the police to the scene at 11.15am.
Police seeking racist train passenger kicked off at Huddersfield
British Transport Police would like to speak to this man after he hurled racist insults at passengers on the Leeds to Manchester train.
The incident happened on June 11.
He was kicked off the train at Huddersfield Railway Station but not before this image was captured on CCTV.
PC Andrew Jones said: “No one should be subjected to racial or any form of abuse while travelling on the rail network – and we take every complaint seriously.
“This man’s behaviour was unacceptable, and I urge any that has information about this incident to call us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 202 of 20 July. Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
252 houses planned for Fixby field by M62
24 acres of fields near the M62 at Fixby is to be turned into houses
In total 252 houses will be built by the owners of the land, Thornhill Estates.
This will include 202 houses with four or more bedrooms.
What is frantic Friday?
Apparently it’s frantic Friday today. Watch out on the roads...
