Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Delays of 70 minutes on the M62 tonight
Our travel partner Inrix says the travel time for those caught in the M62 disruption around Lofthouse is around SEVENTY minutes.
Emergency services are still dealing with the aftermath of the accident.
This is what West Yorkshire Police are saying:
Here’s the full story
M62 delays having knock-on effect
Leeds Council’s emergency planners are now warning that the M62 crash is now causing problems for motorists leaving the city via the M621.
Beware if you are in the area
Police: Avoid M62 - severe delays
A serious crash on the M62 is causing severe delays for motorists.
Three lanes of the four-lane eastbound carriageway at Lofthouse, near Wakefield were closed at around 3pm as emergency services deal with a serious smash involving three lorries.
Traffic is backing up to junction 27 at Gildersome and is set to get worse as the evening peak period looms.
West Yorkshire Police road traffic officers have described the incident as a serious collision and advised drivers to avoid the area because of “severe delays.”
Highways England said: “Delays of around 60 minutes on the stretch of the M62 from junction 27 to junction 30. Three lanes closed after junction 29, Lofthouse, due to a serious traffic collision.”
Accident investigators are at the scene along with fire appliances and ambulances.
It has been reported that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been at the scene.
M62: long delays after serious crash
This crash involved three lorries and is being described as serious by police. Avoid the area.
Traffic is backing up to junction 27.
M62 update
The crash which is causing problems on the M62 involved two lorries.
It happened eastbound between Lofthouse and Rothwell.
Traffic is queueing and there are delays.
Move aside Felix...
Meet Oscar the cat...who has taken up residence at Holmfirth nick.
Oscar took up residence at the police station on Huddersfield Road after he was hit by a car outside. Read more about him here.
Lorry accident causing queues on the M62
Three lanes have been closed causing long queues due to an accident on the M62.
The accident, involving two lorries, was on the eastbound carriage between junctions 29 and 30. Traffic is down to one lane.
Jodie at the NTAs
Jodie Whittaker made an appearance on the red carpet for the National Television Awards last night.
The Skelmanthorpe actress joined fellow cast members of crime drama Broadchurch on stage to collect the award for best crime series – when she made an impassioned plea for more support for equal pay. Read more on what she had to say here.
Burglar wanted on recall
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on a man wanted on recall to prison.
Daniel Frayne, 32, was released on licence earlier this month after serving a sentence for burglary, and is wanted back for breaching the terms of his licence. He has stars tattooed on his neck, a deformed little finger on his left hand and speaks with a Yorkshire accent. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.
Burst mains causing traffic backlog
Queues on Godley Road in Halifax this afternoon due to a burst water main.
Congestion is in both directions and the partially-blocked road is affecting traffic between Hipperholme and Halifax.
Something's causing a stir amongst Leeds fans...
...and it’s not the fact that they’re still in the Championship.
Read more here.
Caught on camera
Do you recognise these two men?
Kirklees police have released these pictures in response to an assault in the Batley & Spen ward on New Year’s Day. Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13180000491.
National news
Here’s what’s happening in the rest of the world today...
‘HOTCH-POTCH’ BREXIT DEAL WILL NOT SATISFY VOTERS, TONY BLAIR WARNS
The Government is heading for a “hotch-potch” Brexit deal amounting to “leaving without leaving” which will not be acceptable to voters, former prime minister Tony Blair has said. He suggested that public opinion may shift far enough to force a second referendum when voters are confronted with the reality that the deal they favour is “impossible”. Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Blair made clear he expected Labour’s official position to move to support of continued membership of the European single market.
SIR ELTON JOHN TO ANNOUNCE RETIREMENT FROM TOURING
Sir Elton John is to retire from touring after almost 50 years. The 70-year-old hitmaker will make the announcement later on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mirror. The musician’s website currently displays a countdown clock set for 5.30pm GMT alongside the statement: “I’ve finally decided my future lies...”. Sir Elton’s Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19 while he is also billed to play two dates in Georgia in June and July.
DAME TESSA JOWELL OPENS UP ABOUT CANCER AND CALLS FOR MORE INNOVATIVE TREATMENTS
Cancer patients should be free to take the risk of undergoing different innovative treatments on the NHS, Dame Tessa Jowell has said. The former cabinet minister, who has brain cancer, called for more opportunities for “adaptive trials” in which patients can undergo different treatments, and if one does not work they can immediately move on to the next. The Labour peer said she was “absolutely 100%” focused on staying alive as she prepared to deliver a speech to the House of Lords on Thursday on making new cancer treatments available through the NHS.
Council shut football pitches due to weather
It’s okay, we didn’t much fancy the idea of being outside anyway today...
Congestion in Penistone
Heavy traffic on Thurlstone Road in Penistone at the moment.
This is between Bridge Street and lee Lane and is due to motorists avoiding the Stocksbridge Bypass following floods.
Underage sex chat man avoids prison sentence
A Calderdale man who was involved in Facebook sex chats with members of a paedophile hunting group posing as under-age girls has avoided prison.
Christopher Watts has been banned from contacting any females under 16 via the internet for 15 years and given a community order to tackle his behaviour. Read more on this story here.
Most commonly-seized drugs in West Yorkshire
The government have revealed the most frequently-seized illegal drugs in West Yorkshire.
Methadone and anabolic steroids were the most confiscated substances in the county, according to figures released by the Home Office. The county is the only one to have these as the most-seized substances, with drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines the most commonly-seized among forces in the rest of the country.
The Mirror reports there were 138,955 drug seizures across England and Wales between 2016 and 2017, a decrease of 6% from the previous year.
Delays in Rastrick
New Hey Road in Rastrick is currently very slow around the traffic lights, so avoid the area if possible.
Queues on the motorway
Queuing traffic due to an accident on the M62 at Rishworth Moor.
This is on the eastbound carriage between junctions 21 and 22.
Huddersfield weather
Yellow weather warnings are in place today as Storm Georgina sweeps across Yorkshire.
Expect some wheelie bins being knocked around and battles with the brolly. We are running separate updates on the weather and how it is affecting travel and power, which you can see
Here’s the scene on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield this morning...
Announcement date for Monopoly
Will Huddersfield get its very own Monopoly edition? We’ll find out on March 9...
Our town is reportedly in the lead in the votes from the last count, but could our Calderdale neighbours catch up? See the story here.
Lane closure on M62
Slow traffic on the westbound carriage at junctions 27 to 26. All lanes have been re-opened but traffic very congested.
Motorists arrested for stone theft
Officers stopped a car on Leeds Road earlier this morning after noticing it appeared to be carrying a heavy load...
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, leading on the shocking news yesterday of a chemical attack on a security guard in the centre of Brighouse.
Fallen tree
Reports of a fallen tree blocking Staincliffe Road in Dewsbury this morning.
This is at the junction of Boothroyd Lane and Church Lane.
Speed reduced on M62 due to strong winds
Strong winds this morning with a weather warning in place affecting the M62.
The motorway is reduced to 50mph along the tops as a precaution. Take care.
