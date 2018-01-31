Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.


Transfer deadline day
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has reiterated time and again the club finished its business early this window after taking on Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard.
But there’s still deals hanging in the air for other Premier League clubs today. You can follow our live updates throughout the day here.
Crash on M1
This is causing some delays on the southbound carriage near the junction for Huddersfield:
Funeral for man who died in crash to be held today
The funeral of a man who died in a crash in Paddock last week is also taking place today.
Taxi firm boss Mohammed Ashraf, 61, died at the scene when his car hit a garden wall near to Longley Motors last Thursday evening. Read more here.
Huddersfield weather
Sleet showers are on the cards for later today.
Temperatures are to drop to around 2 degrees and the forecast is for rain, which may turn to sleet.
Funerals for crash victims to be held today
The funerals for Katelyn Dawson and Joe Brooks will both be held in Huddersfield today.
Katelyn, 15, died after a BMW smashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen on January 10. There has been an outpouring of grief for the Shelley College student. A service for her is to be held at Huddersfield Parish Church later this afternoon.
Joe Brook died after his car crashed into a wall on Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill on January 12. His funeral will be held at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church this afternoon.
The causes of both tragedies are still being investigated.
Woman dies after head-on smash
A 33-year-old woman has been killed following a serious collision on the road between Huddersfield and Wakefield, police have said.
The smash happened just before 7am on Saturday when the silver Kia Ceed she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a silver BMW 118 on Denby Dale Road near Blacker Hall Farm. Police say it’s thought that the BMW had crossed onto the Kia’s side of the road after overtaking another vehicle when the crash happened.
The woman suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she sadly died on Monday night. The 23-year-old man driving the BMW was also seriously injured and remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police are now appealing to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw either car being driven in the moments prior.
Today's Examiner
Here’s a glimpse of today’s front page, leading on news of a slapped wrist for the teenager found to have shovelled a dead cat over a wall after she had been savaged by his dogs.
Traffic update
No major incidents to report on the roads so far this morning - it’s all looking pretty quiet at the moment.
All lanes open on the M62.
Usual traffic in the usual busy spots along Halifax Road heading up to Ainley Top and at Salterhebble Hill on the A629. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
