M62 delays heading over Pennines
A warning for those heading on the M62 towards Manchester tonight.
The overhead signs are warning of long delays between junctions 18 and 20.
Woman, 75, racially abused and robbed in 'despicable' attack
A man hurled racial abuse at a 75-year-old woman before kicking away her walking stick and then stealing it.
The victim fell to the floor and pleaded for the return of the stick as she was robbed of her purse on Birkby Road, Birkby on Monday February 5.
Police descibed it as a ‘despicable attack’ and appealed for information.
The incident happened at around 1.10pm near to Brendon Drive.
The victim was walking along the pavement when a man crossed the road towards her. He then shouted racial abuse at the victim and grabbed her walking stick and demanded her purse.
The two then struggled and the victim was pushed into a wall. She injured her knee as a result.
The victim handed over her purse before a witness intervened.
Detective Constable Deborah Montgomery said: “This was a despicable attack on a vulnerable lady whose walking stick was kicked causing her to fall to the ground.
“When the man made off he took her walking stick. The victim pleaded for its return but the man shouted further racist abuse at her.
“This attack happened at a busy time of the day and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it to get in contact.”
The suspect is white and around 25 years old. He was 5ft 11 tall, of medium build and wearing blue jeans and a light grey coloured hooded jacket - with the hood pulled tightly around his face - and the zip fastened all the way up.
He also had a mark or tattoo on his left wrist.
Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180059743
Rise in sexual offences
The number of sexual offences recorded by the police in Yorkshire increased by 15% last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Between April 2016 and March 2017 there was 13,136 recorded sexual offences, up from 11,398 the year before. Of those 6,071 were recorded in West Yorkshire.
The number has risen by 20% in Humberside, 20% in North Yorkshire, 17% in South Yorkshire and 12% in West Yorkshire.
It increased by 14% nationally with 121,187 recorded offences.
Missing 15-year-old from Huddersfield
Police in Huddersfield are appealing for information about a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.
David Chijioke, from Crosland Moor was last seen on 1 February in Milnsbridge and was reported missing the following day.
He has been missing for a week and not been in contact with his family.
He is described as a black male, aged 15, 6ft, slim build, with short black hair and a thin moustache. He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, white Ralph Lauren shirt with dark spots, blue jacket and a black overcoat.
He has links to Golcar and Slaithwaite areas of Huddersfield.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *16 of 2
Prince Charles to visit
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Calderdale next week, it’s been announced.
The two will visit Halifax’s Piece Hall on Friday for a tour round following its transformation and reopening.
Heated debate over housing plans for disused rail line
Parents' tributes to youngster who tragically died
The heartbroken parents of a young boy who died suddenly have paid tribute to their son, telling of his “wicked sense of humour” and funny one-liners.
Four-year-old Oakley Brocklehurst, who had epilepsy, was unable to be woken on Saturday morning by his dad Barrie at their Deighton home. Read more on this tragic news here.
National news
Here’s a round up of the main headlines this lunchtime...
NEARLY ALL LOCAL AUTHORITIES PLAN TO HIKE COUNCIL TAX AND CHARGES
Council tax and charges are set to be hiked by nearly all English local authorities as a vast majority fear for their financial stability, a survey suggests. Nearly all councils (95%) plan to increase council tax while 93% will hike charges to make ends meet, the 2018 State of Local Government Finance research conducted by the LGiU think tank and The Municipal Journal found. The planned increases come against a backdrop in which 80% of councils fear for their financial stability.
JANUARY SEES SECOND-WORST A&E STATS ON RECORD
Just 85.3% of patients were seen at accident-and-emergency departments within the waiting-time target of four hours in January - the second-worst month on record. NHS England said the “worst flu season in years” had put a strain on services but the result was an improvement on December and January last year. These were the joint worst months since records began.
POLITICIANS COULD FACE EXPULSION OR RECALL IN BULLYING AND ABUSE CRACKDOWN
MPs and peers could face recall or expulsion under new sanctions for bullying and abuse recommended in a report which found evidence of widespread allegations of sexual harassment within Parliament. A survey of 1,377 parliamentary workers found that almost one in five (19%) said they had experienced or witnessed sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour over the past year - with twice as many female as male complainants. And 39% of respondents reported experience of non-sexual harassment or bullying over the same period, including 45% of women and 35% of men.
Council to patrol roads overnight tonight
Weather warnings will be in force overnight tonight, and Kirklees will be gritting the roads in preparation for adverse conditions:
Child sex abuser jailed
A paedophile who abused girls as young as 11 has been given more than four years in jail.
Russell Booth, 55, from Thornhill, pleaded guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of causing a child to watch a sexual act. He was also made to sign onto the sex offenders register for life.
His crimes took place in 2014 and 2015 against girls aged 11, 12 and 13. He was arrested after one of his victims came forward.
Fire service to join memorial for fire victims
A service to remember the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge mill fire will be held in Kirkheaton this weekend.
You can read more about this here.
Weather warning issued
A severe weather warning has been issued for the North of England tomorrow.
The Met Office have warned over snow and ice which may affect the roads and transport.
A spokesperson said: “Following a spell of rain and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing widespread ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow.”
The warning is in place from midnight tonight to midday tomorrow.
Trains to be affected by station closure
Manchester Victoria Station is to close over Easter weekend, affecting Huddersfield trains.
Victoria will close at the end of the day on Thursday, March 29 for work to electrify routes. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 3. Northern is yet to finalise timetables for the changes, but here are the services which will be affected:
- Huddersfield to Manchester Victoria
- Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Bradford Interchange and Dewsbury
- Stalybridge to Manchester Victoria
Northern will operate rail replacement buses on most routes, while services to Manchester Piccadilly will run as normal.
New Elland Bridge nominated for award
The rebuilt Elland Bridge has been nominated for an architecture award.
The structure was re-opened a year ago this week after the original Grade-II listed structure from 1811 was destroyed in the Boxing Day floods in 2015. The new bridge was rebuilt at a cost of £5m, but has now been shortlisted by the Institution of Civil Engineers in its Yorkshire & Humber regional awards.
Judy Jones from the Canal & River Trust said: “We’re delighted that the hard work of everyone involved in rebuilding Elland Bridge has been recognised with this award nomination.”
Railway closed "for safety reasons"
Pink rainbow spotted over Holmfirth
Never seen one of these before!
Some train lines re-opening
A number of services are now running directly between Leeds and Manchester Victoria.
But there are still cancellations and delays, so passengers are being advised to check before they travel.
Huddersfield weather
Cold temperatures will continue today with tops of 6-7 degrees and a chance of showers later on.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page, with our lead story being the arrests of three teenagers at the Showcase Cinema over high-value car thefts that took place in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire.
M62 update
No major delays on the M62 this morning although traffic is slow westbound around junctions 19 to 18, and eastbound around junction 26.
Bus replacement service
Northern Rail has put on replacement bus services if you’re travelling between Todmorden and Rochdale:
Fire in Rochdale affecting traffic and train services
If you’re a Manchester commuter, Albert Royds Street in Firgrove, Rochdale, is shut in both directions due to a building fire between Milnrow Road and Samson Street.
This is causing heavy traffic between Kingsway Retail Park and the railway bridge and it’s likely to remain closed throughout the morning. Northern Rail services between Rochdale and Todmorden are also suspended due to this so this may affect your journey if you use the Calderdale to Manchester services.
