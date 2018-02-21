Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Burst water main in Thongsbridge
Find alternative route, drivers told
Drivers are being told to find an alternative route after the closure of part of Woodhead Road in Thongsbridge at the junction of Calf Hill Road due to a burst water main.
M62 lane re-opened
All lanes on the M62 have now re-opened after the broken down vehicles closed one lane off.
A traffic backlog remains, so there are some delays Westbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Local Plan controversy
My colleague Nick is at the Local Plan meeting today into the most controversial site earmarked for development.
And it’s not going well:
It relates to plans to build on Bradley Golf Club
Holme Valley road closure
A burst water man has meant the A6024 Woodhead Road is closed in both directions.
There’s heavy traffic due to burst water main between Thong Lane / Miry Lane and Northgate.
It’s affecting traffic between Holmfirth and Honley.
M62 lane closure
One lane of the M62 is closed and slow traffic due to broken down vehicle, Westbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
Reports of stabbing in Slaithwaite
Breaking: Police incident in Slaithwaite
Emergency services are in the Hill Top area of Slaithwaite dealing with an incident.
A reporter is on her way to the scene.
Full story on crash
Here’s our story about the crash that saw Bradley Mills Road closed earlier today.
Fire crews update
Fire crews from Cleckheaton attended the incident in Bradley Mills Road.
Crew Commander John Bates told how the driver had managed to get out of the vehicle when they arrived.
He said they used a winch to secure the vehicle which had damage to the front bumper.
The vehicle was then loaded on to a recovery lorry.
Car recovered
This is the Mercedes Estate which ploughed down the bank side at Bradley Mills Road.
There was extensive damage to the front of the vehicle but the Examiner couldn’t get access due to a police cordon.
Footage from the scene
Recovery work underway
Recovery work is under way after car leaves Bradley Mills Road and crashes in embankment.
A man in his 50s has been injured after his car left the road in Huddersfield.
It happened at 11.25am and police say the vehicle, a Mercedes, is overhanging a verge, with just 1 of its wheels on the carriageway.
Police are at the scene of the incident on Bradley Mills Road and are turning cars back around the roundabout near the Odeon Cinema.
Police at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Bradley Mills Road which is currently closed to traffic.
Scene of road closure
My colleague Louise Cooper is at the scene of the road closure at Bradley Mills Road:
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest on the roads:
1) Heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
2) Slow traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
3) Slow traffic on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.
Police incident in Bradley Mills
A man in his 50s has been injured after his car left the road in Huddersfield.
It happened at 11.25am and police say the vehicle, a Mercedes, is overhanging a verge, with just 1 of its wheels on the carriageway.
Police are at the scene of the incident on Bradley Mills Road and are turning cars back around the roundabout near the Odeon Cinema.
Students seek help
More than 300 students at the University of Huddersfield accessed counselling services last year - two-fifths more than were seeking
help seven years ago.
The NUS said institutions across the UK were struggling to keep up with demand, with services often underfunded and not fit for purpose,
and called on universities to do more to support students.
During the 2016/17 academic year, 316 students at the university used counselling services, a rise from 233 in 2015/16.
Since the 2010/11 academic year, the numbers seeking help has risen 39% from 227.
Who rules the world...girls!
Today is International Women’s Day and there’s plenty going on in the Huddersfield area.
See a full list of events going on here.
Time to dig out those paper tenners!
Alas the paper tenner - I knew it well.
The Bank of England officially withdraws the paper note featuring Charles Darwin on March 1, 2018 after which it will cease to be legal tender.
If you still have the old tenner past this date the Bank of England, in the City of London, will swap your out-of-date paper for a crisp, new plastic £10 note featuring author Jane Austin. You can do it in person or send it to the address below.
Your local bank may also swap it for you.
Or you can donate it to Kirkwood Hospice:
Moshin Amin trial date set
The driver of a car whose passenger was shot dead on a slip road off the M62 during a police operation will have his case heard by a High Court judge.
Moshin Amin , 30, pleaded not guilty at an early hearing to three charges relating to the incident in which 28-year-old Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot dead by a police marksman at Ainley Top, near junction 24 of the motorway, on January 2 this year.
The Recorder of Leeds this morning said that because of the high profile nature of the case, he wants a High Court judge to preside over the trial.
So it will be listed for sometime after October 29 - probably mid-November.
Curtain's going up on Made in Dagenham
Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company is to stage Made in Dagenham, the musical that recounts the now-famous battle by a group of women factory workers for equal pay.
Not only is it 50 years since the Ford Dagenham dispute that led to the Equal Pay Act of 1970, it’s also the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
What’s more, the musical opens at the Lawrence Batley Theatre (LBT) in the week following International Women’s Day.
Tickets for Made in Dagenham, which runs Tuesday March 13, until Saturday, March 17, are £12 to £17 from thelbt.co.uk or 01484 430528. There’s a matinee on Saturday.
Good result for cops last night
Kirklees CID have shared a few details of an arrest last night dubbed ‘a one man crime wave’
Trial date set
Our Court reporter has the latest from Leeds:
Town centre KFC reopens
The KFC branch in Huddersfield town centre is back open today.
The restaurant have updated their website this morning to show the New Street branch is back open. The other three in Aspley, Marsh and Leeds Road however remain closed. Find out more on why the chain has closed so many branches here.
Caught on camera
Do you recognise this man? Police want to talk to him after a theft from a shop in the Dewsbury and Mirfield area.
The offence occurred on Friday last week. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13180078314.
Dr Who fans cause surge in votes for Huddersfield Monopoly
The vote for Huddersfield to get its own Monopoly board has swung back to a clear lead thanks to Dr Who fans.
Emails voting for Huddersfield, which is battling it out with Halifax for a chance to get its own edition of the board game, have been sent in from fans of the show with special mentions to Jodie Whittaker.
The vote is currently around 61% in favour of Huddersfield getting its own Monopoly.
Huddersfield weather
Another grey and cloudy day today with temperatures of around 6 to 7 degrees.
Purple flag status for safe night out
If you’re partial to a night out in Halifax (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?) you’ll be pleased to know it’s just been awarded an accolade for being safe and welcoming to those on the razz.
The town has retained the Purple Flag status for the seventh year running, which is the top standard for town centres being a safe place.
Police Sergeant Ben Doughty said: “Halifax’s purple flag is a testament to all the partner agencies and businesses operating across the town who work hard to make the area a safe, fun, diverse and clean place to come on a night out for everyone.”
Tornado jet shoots over Kirklees
If you heard a roaring noise coming from the sky last night, it was probably this...
A fighter jet flew over the Dewsbury and Mirfield area last night. The jet was on a flight after taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport. Some residents reported feeling their house shake from the roaring noise.