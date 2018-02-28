Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Teen charged with firearms charges to be named
A judge has cited the “significant” problem with drugs and firearms in Huddersfield.
Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is in court. More on this to follow.
Armed robbers threaten man
A man was threatened with knives when two thugs thried to rob him in Newsome.
Police have released details of the incident, which happened on Malvern Road in the early hours of Friday, February 16. The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking along the street when two unknown men approached him from behind and demanded his belongings while wielding the weapons.
A small silver car then drove past and the victim flagged it down and it slowed, causing the would-be robbers to flee.
Police now want to hear from anyone that witnessed the crime at around 1.40am. Anyone with any information should contact DC Debbie Montgomery at Kirklees CID via 101.
Tougher sentences announced for knife crime
New guidelines are to be published for sentencing people caught with knives.
The report will be published tomorrow stating a minimum requirement of six months in jail for anyone who threatens someone with a knife or other dangerous weapons. The guidelines have also been amended to include acid as an offensive weapon.
Toys R Us go into administration
Thousands of jobs are at risk as the toy superstore files for administration this morning.
The retailers have stores in Birstall and Bradford, and have previously had a pop up store in Kingsgate. It’s thought that 3,200 jobs are at risk.
Hour by hour forecast
More snow on the way today with sub zero temperatures - apparently the warmest it will get is -3 degrees!
Changes to Holme Valley buses
Roadworks continue at Armitage Bridge
This is causing slow traffic along Woodhead Road as you come out of Honley heading towards town:
Major congestion in Mirfield
Traffic is almost at standstill along Huddersfield Road in Mirfield this morning so be prepared for some serious delays.
Latest on the motorways
Traffic is very slow on the M62 eastbound at junction 28 due to the hazardous conditions.
The M1 northbound is also very slow around junction 36 for Sheffield North for the same reason.
Lots of RTCs this morning
Today's Examiner
This is our front page today, leading on the story of Marcin Rychlewski who stole three poppy appeal boxes on Remembrance Sunday.
Changes to school bus
Traffic update and separate updates for snow
Once again we are running separate updates for all the latest on travel, traffic and weather as the Beast from the East brings more snow to Huddersfield this morning. Stay up to date here.
There are a few road closures this morning, namely Holme Moss Road and the Woodhead Pass at Langsett.
