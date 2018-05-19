Royal Wedding fever is rife in Huddersfield.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot in a ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at midday.

600 guests will attend the private ceremony including David Beckham, Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba.

In Windsor - a tiny village with a population of just over 32,000 - up to 100,000 well-wishers are expected to line the streets to greet the newly married couple as they complete a procession from the chapel at 1pm.

And around the world an audience of millions will be watching.

In Huddersfield there are a number of Royal Wedding celebrations taking place including the Huddersfield Lindley Liberal Club, which is serving bacon butties and opening an early bar in preparation.

Elsewhere, Honley Day Care and Pre-Prep school, is getting in on the act,

Deputy manager Sam Crossland said: “We are holding a garden party to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Wednesday, May 16, from baby suite to Pre-Prep (3-4 years).

“We are dressing up, making cupcakes, having a royal lunch wearing our own crown jewels, decorating the nursery with homemade bunting and having a wedding cake using a child’s drawing.”

