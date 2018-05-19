Royal Wedding fever is rife in Huddersfield.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot in a ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at midday.
600 guests will attend the private ceremony including David Beckham, Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba.
In Windsor - a tiny village with a population of just over 32,000 - up to 100,000 well-wishers are expected to line the streets to greet the newly married couple as they complete a procession from the chapel at 1pm.
And around the world an audience of millions will be watching.
In Huddersfield there are a number of Royal Wedding celebrations taking place including the Huddersfield Lindley Liberal Club, which is serving bacon butties and opening an early bar in preparation.
Elsewhere, Honley Day Care and Pre-Prep school, is getting in on the act,
Deputy manager Sam Crossland said: “We are holding a garden party to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Wednesday, May 16, from baby suite to Pre-Prep (3-4 years).
“We are dressing up, making cupcakes, having a royal lunch wearing our own crown jewels, decorating the nursery with homemade bunting and having a wedding cake using a child’s drawing.”
"You look amazing I missed you"
Zara's reaction to US preacher
The coolest Royal Wedding ever?
Good luck to the Archbishop of Canterbury following that?
That was a rousing sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, the head of Episcopalian Church in the United States. He quoted Martin Luther King and was passionate and animated throughout.
The big question...
Meghan is walking down the aisle
Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has just arrived
Patriotic pups
As Meghan Markle makes her way towards the chapel through the streets of Windsor these three patriotic Shitzus at Castle Hall Catering are watching on eagerly.
Meet Meg and Markle
These two female cats were sadly dumped at the side of the road in a box. They have been taken in and fostered and will be available for adoption next week.
Ruddi is stealing the show
Last month Linthwaite schoolboy Ruddi Waterworth-Jones was delighted to receive an invitation to the Royal Wedding.
His mum, Ali, who founded respite care charity Ruddi’s Retreat said: “We will be in the grounds of Windsor Castle, near to the TV cameras. For those who are outside the church, there won’t be a better view.”
Meghan Markle may have made a drastic error though as Ruddi now looks certain to steal the spotlight.
Read here about how some of Huddersfield’s most ardent Royalists are taking in the day.