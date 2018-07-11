Video Loading

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across Huddersfield as they eagerly watch to see if Gareth Southgate's team can get to the country's first World Cup Final for more than 50 years.

Harry Kane and the boys are taking on Croatia in the semi-final with the winners set to meet France in the final on Sunday.

And as England have over-achieved interest in the team and the World Cup has increased.

Venues across Huddersfield were full for the quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday, which England won 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

With no organised big screen event by the council , venues with outdoor screens are at bursting point this evening with other pubs and bars packed to the rafters as everyone wants to see if the team can do it.

We will bring you live updates from across Huddersfield as we wait to see if it really is Coming Home ... and tweet us your pictures @Examiner or send them on Facebook

Busy town centre

Police still on the streets and town centre is very busy

Diversion in place

Traffic is being diverted down Cross Church Street

Ring Road closed

The ring road is still closed anti-clockwise at junction with Zetland Street

Cars being turned around on Ring Road

Injured fan

Injured fan taken away by ambulance after being hit by a car on Queensgate

Ring road closed due to incident

Incident looks like a road traffic accident

Reporter at the scene says the incident now looks like an RTA

Incident outside university

Police on streets as incident breaks out straight after England are knocked out of the World Cup

Fans flood out of the pubs

World Cup dream is over

The World Cup dream is over but this England team did the nation proud and reignited the love affair with football for so so many

Noooo

We did not want that

Close ... but not close enough unfortunately

Too tense

M62 right now - if only England could play every morning

M62 at junction 23 with five minutes left of the 90 minutes

M62 just before junction 23 for Huddersfield during England v Croatia World Cup semi final

Game of two halves

Before the goal

And after

Edge of seat stuff

Perisic scores

Perisic gets the equaliser for Croatia

Not what we wanted

Croatia level it up at 1-1.

Police on hand ... and enjoying the game

Coming home ...

Police think it is coming home

All eyes on England

Back on

And the second half is underway

Enjoying a pint

Reporter Robert Sutcliffe enjoys a pint at half-time

So far, so good

Half-time

Happy with that - One nil and just 45 minutes to go

Police out in force tonight

And free beer ...

Free beer if England score

Lots of beer being supped

Showing their support

Fans out in force