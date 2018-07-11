England fans have packed out pubs and bars across Huddersfield as they eagerly watch to see if Gareth Southgate's team can get to the country's first World Cup Final for more than 50 years.

Harry Kane and the boys are taking on Croatia in the semi-final with the winners set to meet France in the final on Sunday.

And as England have over-achieved interest in the team and the World Cup has increased.

Venues across Huddersfield were full for the quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday, which England won 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

With no organised big screen event by the council , venues with outdoor screens are at bursting point this evening with other pubs and bars packed to the rafters as everyone wants to see if the team can do it.

