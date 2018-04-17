Dozens of police have swarmed Riddings Road in Deighton after reports of a confrontation between two armed men.
Several police officers are on Riddings Road near its junction with Victoria Street and Deighton Road.
We understand there has been some kind of fracas in the street.
Early reports are that two men armed with weapons have confronted one another in the road.
Round up of the incident
Weapons
It is understood the weapons involved were a meat cleaver and a baseball bat
Suspects
Both suspects involved in the incident are believed to be white
Eye-witness account
An eye-witness told the Examiner that there were lots of police running around looking for the suspects. The witness seemed to think the officers were either armed or brandishing their tasers.
Incident happened near shop
Police confirm incident
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident happened at 4.05pm.
They are now searching the area for the suspects.
Officers trying to find CCTV footage as part of the investigations.
Armed men
It is understood the two armed men got out of separate cars moments before the trouble flared.
They have fled the scene before police arrived.
At this stage we don’t think anyone has been hurt.