Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn is visiting Huddersfield today (Saturday), hours after the announcement of the Government launching airstrikes in Syria.

The Labour leader is visiting the Brian Jackson House Children's Centre on New North Parade in Huddersfield town centre meeting victims of crime as part of a planned visit. This was a visit that had to be called off a few weeks ago due to the snow.

Speaking with journalists, Corbyn has also given his stance on this morning's news that airstrikes went ahead in the early hours of this morning, criticising the Prime Minister's decision to go ahead with the strikes without consulting Parliament. He has also paid tribute to the BBC Look North's political editor Len Tingle who passed away this week.

Mr Corbyn will have a meeting at the Victim Support Hub along with West Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson . Mr Corbyn is expected to speak to the Examiner and other journalists on a variety of subjects after the meeting.

When he's finished in Huddersfield he will head off to join Labour activists on the local election campaign trail in the Calder Valley .