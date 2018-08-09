There is a large police presence in Fartown as officers deal with an ongoing incident.
Residents have reported 'lots of police vans, officers and police in white suits' on Alder Street with the Greenway also cordoned off.
It is not currently clear what the incident although it is thought to be connected to the number of shootings that have taken place in the town over the last two months.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police to find out what is happening and we also have a reporter heading to the scene. We will bring you updates as and when we get them.
Linked to shootings
It is understood the operation is linked to the recent spate of shootings
Major operation underway
This is looking like a major operation in Fartown. The police are putting in a lot of resources.
Police chief issues statement over gun crime
A police chief has warned gun criminals that they will be caught and “more than likely serve a prison sentence.”
Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes issued a statement tonight to reassure anxious Huddersfield residents following two shootings in as many days.
Police are continuing to appeal for information following firearms incidents in Birkby and Sheepridge and extensive investigations in Fartown tonight.
She said: “I want to reassure residents that we treat all firearms incidents extremely seriously and that they will not be tolerated in Kirklees or West Yorkshire.
“I want to reassure the community that these incidents are our utmost priority and are being dealt with robustly. We have made arrests in connection with the incidents, both of which were targeted attacks and are continuing to work around the clock on the extensive investigations.”
Heavy police presence
This is the latest tweet from Robert at the scene. We are still waiting for the police to give us a further update.
Raids taking place nearby
Our reporter Robert is being told that several armed police vehicles arrived in nearby Abbey Road and a house was raided a short time ago.
Reporter at the scene
And the cordon
Photo from scene
Lots of vans
There are lots of police vans at the scene as well as officers in white suits and community officers setting up the cordon on the Greenway