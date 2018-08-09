There is a large police presence in Fartown as officers deal with an ongoing incident.

Residents have reported 'lots of police vans, officers and police in white suits' on Alder Street with the Greenway also cordoned off.

It is not currently clear what the incident although it is thought to be connected to the number of shootings that have taken place in the town over the last two months.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police to find out what is happening and we also have a reporter heading to the scene. We will bring you updates as and when we get them.

