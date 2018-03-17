Welcome to our live blog on the Mini Beast from the East - a Siberian weather system which has been bringing subzero temperatures, snow and gales to Huddersfield.

We'll keep you updated on the disruptions that the storm is causing.

The Met Office yesterday upgraded its weather warning to amber with temperatures set to fall to -3°C and winds of up to 50mph.

Highways England warned motorists to stay off trans-Pennine routes, including the M62, in case vehicles become stranded; as happened during the Beast from the East proper which struck just over two weeks ago.

The conditions are set to persist through the weekend, easing after midday on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off."

Naturally we'd like to see what you're up to in this weather. You can send us your photos via Twitter @examiner or email nick@examiner.co.uk.