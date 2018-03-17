Welcome to our live blog on the Mini Beast from the East - a Siberian weather system which has been bringing subzero temperatures, snow and gales to Huddersfield.
We'll keep you updated on the disruptions that the storm is causing.
The Met Office yesterday upgraded its weather warning to amber with temperatures set to fall to -3°C and winds of up to 50mph.
Highways England warned motorists to stay off trans-Pennine routes, including the M62, in case vehicles become stranded; as happened during the Beast from the East proper which struck just over two weeks ago.
The conditions are set to persist through the weekend, easing after midday on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.
"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.
"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.
"There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off."
Huddersfield bus travel latest
Bad news if you were planning to head Cowlersley or Newsome by bus tonight!
Buses are also cutting out Blackmoorfoot Road due to the snow.
Raise a glass to our rescue volunteers!
No pints of Guinness for the volunteers at Holme Valley Mountain Rescue tonight!
M62 latest
Latest motorway traffic reports are showing the M62 is slow in both directions between J22 Rishworth Moor and J23 A643 (Huddersfield).
There is also congestion on A640 New Hey Road to Gibson Street.
Accident blocking road
We’ve just heard a car and a van have crashed in Greenhead Lane and are blocking the road.
Fire chief says to stay indoors
West Yorkshire’s fire chief has just posted this on Twitter.
It shows blizzard conditions in Meltham. Best to stay at home tonight I think
Traffic also very slow on major routes out of Huddersfield
The traffic is looking very slow on A640 New Hey Road and A629 Halifax Road.
Traffic very slow on M62 at Scammonden
Traffic is slowing to near a halt on the M62 at Scammonden.
The Highways Agency yesterday warned drivers to stay away from trans-Pennine routes, including the M62, during severe weather brought by the ‘Mini Beast from the East’.
Treacherous driving conditions in Holme Valley
Our (off-duty) reporter Andrew Robinson has been struggling to get up the hill into Honley village.
Traffic starting to build up on some roads
Traffic heavier than normal on A629 Halifax Road out of town from Blacker Road (Edgerton Cemetery) to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top).
This is the M62 right now
It looks like conditions are deteriorating up between J23 and J22.
The picture below shows snow is beginning to settle in the fast lane.
The traffic camera picture of the next junction along shows things have gone all dark.
Examiner weatherman hails forecast
Paul Stevens is probably the only person in Kirklees rejoicing that the snow has arrived.
He predicted it and it came.
A flurry of calls to 999
There’s been quite a few flurries of snow and also to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
I suspect the two things are connected.
Try to take it easy in the snow whether on foot or in a vehicle as there is a limited amount of ambulances out there.
The beast is taunting us
We just had a near white out here at Examiner HQ and now it’s completely clear again.
I suppose it’s a warning of what’s coming later.
Hopefully everyone gets home safely from the John Smith’s and if you’re going out later, stay local if you can.
Here’s a gallery of the snow we had this morning in the Holme Valley
Is the M62 still flowing?
People have heeded the warnings to stay away from motorway.
This picture from a traffic camera moments ago shows all is well, although I bet it’s a tad blustery if you’re in a high sided vehicle.
Still no snowfall to speak of but we are on the western edge of the predicted deluge coming from the east. In other words we in Kirklees will be the last to get it.
Hailing down at the ground
Winter and spring are at war in Huddersfield right now.
Winter is due to win later and has already landed a few blows, including this hail it threw on Town fans heading to the game.
Hold on to your hats
It’s getting blustery out there so take care if you have to be outdoors.
Stronger wind more than likely means the snow is being blown in from the east.
The chaps at Highways England - the government agency that takes care of the M62 - say they’re ready.
A casualty of the white stuff?
This car appears to have come a cropper this morning in the snow.
If you look closely the air bags have gone off.
Wintry scenes
There’s been a lull in the snow but forecasters have assured us the Mini Beast From The East is coming in the next couple of hours.
Here’s what it’s first wave of showers did to the Holme Valley this morning.
Emergency numbers
100 grits!
The hard working team at Kirklees Winter has revealed it’s had a far busier cold season than last year.
This morning they have hit the 100 grits mark, nearly double what they did for all of last winter.
Snow has hit the Holme Valley
If you’re an urban dweller you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.
Well this photo just in from our snapper shows that snow has well and truly coated the upper parts of the Holme Valley.
This picture was taken near Holmfirth this morning.
Snow scuppers Town Academy game
East Anglia has had wintry weather which has unfortunately meant a wasted journey for young Town players.
The U18s game against Ipswich Town has been abandoned after just 17 minutes.
It was a huge shame for Leigh Bromby’s young side, which included four trialists in goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi; defender Taylor Annakin and attackers Carlito Williams and Kit Elliott.
The game will now have to be rearranged and played at a later date
Amber warning for snow from late afternoon
The Met Office has just updated its weather warnings at it concurs with our local man, Mr Stevens (see below).
The snow is a bit late but it’s due from 4pm.
An amber warning is still in place - the second highest warning.
Don't get complacent
That’s the message from Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.
While it’s only intermittent snow showers at the moment in Huddersfield, Paul says the weather models show more consistent snow is coming later today.
He’s forecasting it to hit mid-to-late afternoon and continue all evening into the early hours.
M62 is clear...for now
If you’re travelling to Manchester or beyond today, the M62 is currently ok.
Below is the scene between J23 and J22 about ten minutes ago from one of Highways England’s traffic cameras.
If you choose to travel make sure you’re prepared as conditions can change quickly.
M62 cop warns weather is turning worse
The snow is yet to take hold of Huddersfield but up in the Pennines it looks most unpleasant.
M62 patrol officer ‘Motorway Martin’ has posted this video within the past hour.
He’s warned people to slow down and said conditions can change very quickly up on the tops near J22 Rishworth Moor.