A vehicle is on fire on the M62.

It is blocking a lane on the westbound entry slip road at J22 Rishworth Moor.

Lane one of two joining the main carriageway is closed.

It follows an earlier accident between J26 at Chain Bar and J25 at Brighouse which left the road partially blocked.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking incident.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .