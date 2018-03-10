A vehicle is on fire on the M62.
It is blocking a lane on the westbound entry slip road at J22 Rishworth Moor.
Lane one of two joining the main carriageway is closed.
It follows an earlier accident between J26 at Chain Bar and J25 at Brighouse which left the road partially blocked.
Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking incident.
All back to normal
M62 Westbound lane re-opened on entry slip road, recovery work completed and earlier vehicle fire at J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
These incidents are being dealt with quickly today!
Latest on this incident
Police statement
Police have told us the incident on the M62 was a “minor bump” and was cleared within minutes - even before police, who saw it on traffic cameras, could attend!
The spokesman said they didn’t even receive a report. Hopefully everyone is now on their way.
Traffic at J27
The current picture at J27 - this is eastbound so it’s approaching the accident on the other carriageway
Accident cleared
The accident has cleared now and traffic is easing
Further afield on M62
A separate incident closer to Manchester
Traffic flow at J27
It looks like traffic is flowing at J27 for the moment
Heavy delays
It looks like the accident is affecting traffic quite severely