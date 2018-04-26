Video Loading

The M62 westbound is closed after a lorry overturned spilling it's load across the carriageway.

Highways England said the HGV has overturned near junction 28 blocking the motorway and they have warned that delays are expected to build.

West Yorkshire Police's road traffic unit are on the way to the accident.

Maps already show that traffic is building up and the crash is causing significant disruption.

It comes after an earlier crash in which another lorry overturned between junction 27 and 28 as well as issues with broken down vehicles.

Photo shows full extent of mess

Carriage reopened

Queueing traffic due to earlier shed load and earlier overturned lorry on M62 Westbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley), congestion on M62 to J30 A642 (Rothwell).
The carriageway was re-opened at around 2.15pm. The fast link from the M1 Southbound to the M62 Westbound at Lofthouse Roundabout remains closed to aid with traffic management at present.

Photo of the scene

Here’s a photo of the scene....

Eastbound carriageway still closed

The eastbound carriageway is still closed at junction 28, as is the slip road between the M1 and the M62.

Traffic is still backing up past Lofthouse.

Traffic also being held on eastbound carriageway after YET ANOTHER accident

Stationary traffic due to accident and all traffic being temporarily held on M62 eastbound between J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley) and J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
Lane four (of four) was closed until around 1pm when traffic was held while traffic officer moved the vehicle to the hard shoulder.

This is a separate accident to the overturned lorry on the Westbound carriageway at junction 28.

Photo shows traffic queues following accident

Traffic queuing on the M62 near junction 28 where a lorry carrying pop overturned
Lorry up-righted and is being recovered

The stricken lorry has been up-righted and is undergoing further recovery. Recovery arrived on scene around 12:20.

The fast link from the M1 Southbound to the M62 Westbound at Lofthouse Roundabout is closed to aid with traffic management.

Overturned lorry was carrying bottles of pop

According to reports bottles of soft drinks were shed across the carriageway.

Crews are on the motorway to right and recover the lorry.

Rubbernecking causing delays on the opposite carriageway

Drivers on the eastbound carriageway have been slowing down to look at the accident which is causing minor delays towards the M1.

Slip roads between M1 and M62 westbound closed

The dotted red line means the carriageway is closed.

The dark red line shows traffic backing up past Lofthouse.

M62 closed at junction 28 and from M1 after lorry overturns
Lucky escape for driver

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the second overturned lorry accident which took place at junction 28 at around 11:30am.

Lorry overturns on the M62 at junction 28 spilling its load
