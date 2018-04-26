The M62 westbound is closed after a lorry overturned spilling it's load across the carriageway.

Highways England said the HGV has overturned near junction 28 blocking the motorway and they have warned that delays are expected to build.

West Yorkshire Police's road traffic unit are on the way to the accident.

Maps already show that traffic is building up and the crash is causing significant disruption.

It comes after an earlier crash in which another lorry overturned between junction 27 and 28 as well as issues with broken down vehicles.

Follow our blog for the latest updates