The M62 westbound is closed after a lorry overturned spilling it's load across the carriageway.
Highways England said the HGV has overturned near junction 28 blocking the motorway and they have warned that delays are expected to build.
West Yorkshire Police's road traffic unit are on the way to the accident.
Maps already show that traffic is building up and the crash is causing significant disruption.
It comes after an earlier crash in which another lorry overturned between junction 27 and 28 as well as issues with broken down vehicles.
Key Events
Photo shows full extent of mess
Carriage reopened
Queueing traffic due to earlier shed load and earlier overturned lorry on M62 Westbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley), congestion on M62 to J30 A642 (Rothwell).
The carriageway was re-opened at around 2.15pm. The fast link from the M1 Southbound to the M62 Westbound at Lofthouse Roundabout remains closed to aid with traffic management at present.
Photo of the scene
Here’s a photo of the scene....
Eastbound carriageway still closed
The eastbound carriageway is still closed at junction 28, as is the slip road between the M1 and the M62.
Traffic is still backing up past Lofthouse.
Traffic also being held on eastbound carriageway after YET ANOTHER accident
Stationary traffic due to accident and all traffic being temporarily held on M62 eastbound between J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley) and J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
Lane four (of four) was closed until around 1pm when traffic was held while traffic officer moved the vehicle to the hard shoulder.
This is a separate accident to the overturned lorry on the Westbound carriageway at junction 28.
Photo shows traffic queues following accident
Lorry up-righted and is being recovered
The stricken lorry has been up-righted and is undergoing further recovery. Recovery arrived on scene around 12:20.
The fast link from the M1 Southbound to the M62 Westbound at Lofthouse Roundabout is closed to aid with traffic management.
Overturned lorry was carrying bottles of pop
According to reports bottles of soft drinks were shed across the carriageway.
Crews are on the motorway to right and recover the lorry.
Rubbernecking causing delays on the opposite carriageway
Drivers on the eastbound carriageway have been slowing down to look at the accident which is causing minor delays towards the M1.
Slip roads between M1 and M62 westbound closed
The dotted red line means the carriageway is closed.
The dark red line shows traffic backing up past Lofthouse.
Lucky escape for driver
Police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the second overturned lorry accident which took place at junction 28 at around 11:30am.