The M62 is closed in both directions between J21 and J22.
The eastbound carriageway is also closed from J18-19.
This is due to various incidents as well as the snow.
Eastbound has been closed since 10am following a car fire which left a Highways Agency 4x4 completely gutted.
It looks as though the westbound carriageway will be closed at J24.
Roads police officer Dave Cant said: "Closed in both directions due to high winds to J21 however there are discussions ongoing regarding trying to keep it open as the route off at J22 is treacherous."
The force has just released a statement.
They say the closure follows three high-sided vehicles overturning due to high wind speeds and driving snow.
Chief Insp Ian Williams, of West Yorkshire Police, said:
We have got 4km of traffic stuck in both directions. We are working with Greater Manchester Police, Highways England, local authorities and other emergency services to turn these vehicles around.
If anyone is in urgent need of assistance they are asked to phone 101 to ensure that our operators can prioritise getting help to anyone with a particular vulnerability or issue sooner.
Please be assured that we are working hard to get everyone moving.”
Police struggling to reach stuck man suffering from chest pains
Police have told us they are trying to reach a man having chest pains but motorists are blocking the hard shoulder and gale force winds are causing problems.
The man is stuck on the westbound carriageway at J22.
Pc Dave Cant says: “Trying to get to a chap in a car at J22 W having chest pains. Gale force blizzard conditions.
“We are struggling to get to him. 77mph winds. Hard shoulder blocked by motorists. Ambulance on route but they will struggle to get near......
Do not try and cross the Pennines
Highways England have warned motorists not to try and cross the Pennines.
“The M62 is closed and is likely to remain closed. The other parallel routes are just as bad it not worse.
“If you are trying to cross the Pennines - don’t.
“And if you are currently queuing, do not try and pick another route across the Pennines.
“Either go back the way you came or go to a service area, or find a hotel or a friend’s house.
“Do not try to continue your journey across the Pennines.”
No end in sight
Central barrier cut
Looks like Rakewood Viaduct is not safe enough to cross
Drivers blocking hard shoulder
Pc Dave Cant said: “We have a minibus with 14 young adults with special needs on board that has broken down at J22. Mountain rescue have been called out to assist and are with the mini bus. We have a replacement mini bus on the M62 W but we can’t get it to them as inconsiderate motorists have blocked the hard shoulder.......”
Met Office issues yellow warning for wind
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind.
The warning is in place from midnight until noon tomorrow.
It says: “Very strong easterly winds are likely overnight and during Friday morning. Road, rail and air services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close. Power cuts may occur. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen.”
Highways advice now to get somewhere safe once you are off the motorway
Highways England has just called me with an update.
- Incidents are now cleared - the overturned van and the burned 4x4 have gone
- The issue is now the weather conditions on the Pennines and the Rakewood viaduct
- Traffic is being held on the approach to the viaduct while Highways work out whether it is safe enough to allow traffic across
- If it is not they will have to remove part of the safety barrier and send traffic down the other carriageway
Press officer James Wright said: “Our advice is not to try to cross the Pennines tonight. We want to turn people round and get them off. Then we advise them to get to a place of safety. Head home or go to a hotel or services and wait for conditions to improve. However conditions on all Transpennine routes will be even worse.”
If you are stuck and facing an emergency dial 999 as blue light services will be able to get through
Police officers getting abuse on M62
Video shows stranded traffic
Help for stranded motorists near Milnrow
No timescale on M62 reopening
Community rallies
Detailed response from Highways England on tonight's situation
This is what's happening.
He said the authority does not want anyone to be stranded overnight and staff are working hard at the scene of the closure to get people on their way.
This is what’s happening.
J21-22 Eastbound closure
This was initially caused by a vehicle fire. Traffic started being released at 12.45pm, but was travelling very slowly because of the very poor road conditions. It was 5.20pm before the trapped traffic( anybody past the point of closure but before the blockage) was cleared. Anyone who was trapped because of this is on their way. Traffic heading towards the closure is being diverted however these routes are also under considerable pressure.
J24-21 Westbound closure
This was due to an accident at around 5.30pm, between J22 and J21. The motorway was closed for emergency services to deal with the incident. Traffic approaching the closure is being diverted however because the smaller routes were struggling, the closure was moved back to J24 to help traffic flow on the diversion routes. Traffic trapped after the closure is being turned round as it approaches the accident scene. This has been happening since 6.30pm.
James said there are significant delays on approach to the closures at both scenes but drivers will be able to leave the motorway via diversion routes.
He said drivers will be directed to get off and then go back the way they came, or follow a diversion - however these will be very busy and conditions won’t be much better than they are on the M62.
He said: “We have teams trying to release that traffic. It’s a long slow process but we are there working with police to turn people round and get them on their way.”
I asked him what would happen if people were stuck all night. He says we are not at that point yet as traffic is moving. However there is such a thing as emergency welfare called civil contingency. He says issuing this is down to the local authority. Highways work with them and police to issue this.
Offers of food and drink
More people concerned
Confirmation of closures
Working non-stop to get it moving
Snow and strong winds
The closures have been caused by several accidents, severe snow and very strong winds