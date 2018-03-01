The M62 is closed in both directions between J21 and J22.

The eastbound carriageway is also closed from J18-19.

This is due to various incidents as well as the snow.

Eastbound has been closed since 10am following a car fire which left a Highways Agency 4x4 completely gutted.

It looks as though the westbound carriageway will be closed at J24.

Roads police officer Dave Cant said: "Closed in both directions due to high winds to J21 however there are discussions ongoing regarding trying to keep it open as the route off at J22 is treacherous."

