The M62 was closed westbound today after a man died in a fall from Scammonden Bridge.
Police initially closed the motorway between junctions 22 at Rishworth Moor and 24 at Ainley Top.
A post on the travel management system Inrix says: "All traffic being temporarily held and police incident on M62 in both directions from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
"The incident is ongoing between J22 and J23 (Huddersfield). Cameras indicate Westbound traffic is being taken off at J24 and Eastbound at J22 to aid diversion."
Highways England were also in attendance.
The Eastbound carriageway was reopened at 11.20am and the westbound carriage is now also fully re-opened.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Gridlocked in Holmfirth
Delays to local bus services
Some of the smaller roads in surrounding villages in Calderdale and the Holme/Colne Valleys are seeing increased levels of traffic congestion due to motorists being rediverted off the motorway, so this is having an effect on public transport as well.
Things are starting to clear
All lanes re-opened
This is the latest from Highways England:
All lane closures have been removed. Traffic is starting to flow, this will take a while to clear all the congestion so please allow extra time for your journey. Thanks for your continued patience. Have a safe onward journey.”
One lane re-opened westbound
Could hit school traffic
Where to get help if you're struggling
Although we know nothing about the circumstances behind this morning’s tragic incident, we’d still like to remind people that there is help out there for anyone who is struggling.
It’s not just doctors who can help, there are plenty of people who are there to listen.
Police directing traffic away from junction 23
Ainley Top slip road blocked off
Motorists are blocked from getting onto the westbound carriage at junction 24:
Queues can be seen for miles
These pictures were taken by Laura from nearby Rishworth Moor:
Traffic officers "trying to get cars moving"
Impact on roads
Cars trapped on motorway
Traffic at Ainley Top
Westbound not expected to reopen until 2pm
Scammonden Bridge
The man fell from Scammonden Bridge and suffered fatal injuries
Impact on surrounding roads
Latest on the surrounding roads:
- Congestion westbound back to junction 25 at Brighouse
- Westbound traffic is being taken off at J24 to aid diversion
- It has also affected routes in Denshaw, Rishworth and Ripponden
- Eastbound carriageway reopened at 11:20
Latest image of the M62
Westbound closure
Police have said the westbound carriageway could be closed for some time due to the fact it is a fatal incident
Road re-opened eastbound
Man has died after falling from bridge
Warning to stay in vehicles
Police confirm man has died in the incident
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 9.52am to reports of a concern for safety for a male on a bridge at Rishworth at the M62.
“The male fell from the bridge and sustained fatal injuries. There are road closures in place. Avoid the area if possible.”
Picture from the scene
Our guide to avoiding the M62
Latest diversion advice
Diversion - Traffic should follow the solid square symbol. Westbound traffic should exit the M62 at J24. Take the A629 north towards Exley/Halifax. At roundabout take the A646. At the junction with the A58 head towards Rochdale. Take the A672 towards Oldham to rejoin.
Current scene at Ainley Top
More images of the closure
Police called to concern for safety
Police were called to concerns for a man who was on a bridge. They said it is an ongoing incident and the closure remains in place.