The M62 was closed westbound today after a man died in a fall from Scammonden Bridge.

Police initially closed the motorway between junctions 22 at Rishworth Moor and 24 at Ainley Top.

A post on the travel management system Inrix says: "All traffic being temporarily held and police incident on M62 in both directions from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J24 A629 (Ainley Top).

"The incident is ongoing between J22 and J23 (Huddersfield). Cameras indicate Westbound traffic is being taken off at J24 and Eastbound at J22 to aid diversion."

Highways England were also in attendance.

The Eastbound carriageway was reopened at 11.20am and the westbound carriage is now also fully re-opened.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .