The M62 has been reopened in both directions after being shut for several hours today.
At around 10am this morning police and paramedics were scrambled to Scammonden Bridge following reports that there was a woman on the bridge.
She was successfully talked down by police negotiators.
The motorway between Ainley Top junction 24 and Rishworth Moor at junction 22 was closed as police dealt with the ongoing incident.
Motorists tweeted their frustration but said that more needed to be done to make the bridge secure.
Highways England tweeted: " #M62 #WestYorkshire is CLOSED in both ways between J22 #Denshaw and J24 #AinleyTop due to an @WYP_RPU incident on #Scammonden bridge. @HighwaysNEAST are on scene assisting with traffic management,"
Our traffic partners Inrix posted: "Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and police incident on M62 in both directions from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor)."
The incident came just days after the same stretch of motorway was closed when a man fell to his death.
The motorway was closed for several hours on Thursday as police dealt with that incident.
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Round-up of today's incident
https://www.examiner.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/negotiators-talk-woman-down-bridge-15158704
Still some queuing caused by the earlier police incident
Motorists say Scammonden Bridge should be made safer
You can't dampen the sporting spirit of this team:
High praise for emergency services
Many commuters have had to cancel and rearrange their plans for today after being stuck for hours on the M62. But at least there has been a positive outcome, as one Twitter user has pointed out:
Kick-offs delayed due to problems on the M62
People heading to matches today still facing difficulties
More misery for motorists following a four vehicle accident
It’s not a great day for drivers currently on the M62 I’m afraid. Our traffic partners Inrix have posted: “M606 Southbound blocked, heavy traffic due to accident from J2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates) to M62 J26 (Chain Bar). The accident is just before the M62 junction with four vehicles involved.”
Relief from some motorists as they get to their destination following huge queues on the motorway
Traffic update
Our traffic partners Inrix have posted: “Queueing traffic due to Earlier Police Incident on M62 in both directions from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). All lanes have been re-opened.”
A striking rainbow over the motorway after police successfully bring incident involving woman on Scammonden Bridge to an end
Traffic now flowing freely along the M62
Robert has just sent this video of traffic moving steadily once again along the M62. Some delays are still expected and we will keep you updated.
Message from Highways England
All emergency vehicles have left the bridge
Our reporter Robert says that the incident is over and police and paramedics have left the bridge. Traffic has slowly started moving again across the bridge in both directions.
Current police scene at Scammonden Bridge
Our reporter Robert says there is still a large police presence on the bridge. It is unclear if the incident, believed to involve a woman on the bridge, has been resolved.
Motorists stuck for more than two hours
Police vehicle at Scammonden Bridge
Here's a little more information from police
Reporter on the police scene at Scammonden
Police activity at Scammonden Bridge
Our reporter Robert has sent this video showing police and paramedics at Scammonden Bridge, sometimes called Rainbow Bridge. He says that there are officers currently on the bridge and at least half a dozen emergency vehicles either side of the bridge.
Traffic crawling along the M62
Another view of the quiet stretch of motorway at Outlane
View from the motorway bridge at Outlane
Our reporter Robert has just taken this video of an eerily quiet stretch of the M62 looking from the bridge at Outlane
Police update
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said that police are still at the scene dealing with an ongoing incident. She said that there will be no further information provided at this time.
Advice for motorists
Prayers for woman believed to be on Scammonden Bridge
Prayers for woman
M62 closure from Ainley Top
Police car racing along M62 to Ainley Top with lights flashing
Our reporter Robert has just taken this photo of a police car heading to the accident scene
Traffic being diverted off
According to our traffic partners Inrix traffic is being diverted off the motorway at junction 22 and 24 slip roads