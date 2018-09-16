The M62 has been reopened in both directions after being shut for several hours today.

At around 10am this morning police and paramedics were scrambled to Scammonden Bridge following reports that there was a woman on the bridge.

She was successfully talked down by police negotiators.

The motorway between Ainley Top junction 24 and Rishworth Moor at junction 22 was closed as police dealt with the ongoing incident.

Motorists tweeted their frustration but said that more needed to be done to make the bridge secure.

Highways England tweeted: " #M62 #WestYorkshire is CLOSED in both ways between J22 #Denshaw and J24 #AinleyTop due to an @WYP_RPU incident on #Scammonden bridge. @HighwaysNEAST are on scene assisting with traffic management,"

Our traffic partners Inrix posted: "Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and police incident on M62 in both directions from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor)."

The incident came just days after the same stretch of motorway was closed when a man fell to his death.

The motorway was closed for several hours on Thursday as police dealt with that incident.

