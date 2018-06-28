Three lanes of the M62 have been closed after a lorry crash eastbound at J28 (Tingley).

Traffic is currently building and queues are stretching as far back as J26 at Chain Bar.

Police are on the scene.

The incident was reported at about 4.45pm.

Motorway cameras show heavy traffic approaching junction 28.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

