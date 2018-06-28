Three lanes of the M62 have been closed after a lorry crash eastbound at J28 (Tingley).
Traffic is currently building and queues are stretching as far back as J26 at Chain Bar.
Police are on the scene.
The incident was reported at about 4.45pm.
Motorway cameras show heavy traffic approaching junction 28.
Traffic also slow westbound
Very slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Current traffic picture on the M62
Anyone travelling on the M62 from Huddersfield towards Leeds or the other way - this is how the traffic is looking currently.
Red means traffic is very slow.
More delays past J28
All traffic being held for recovery work
Severe delays and queueing traffic due to recovery work, accident, a lorry involved and all traffic being temporarily held on M62 Eastbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley), congestion on M62 to J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
"Severe delays"
Severe delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on M62 Eastbound at J28 A650 / A653 (Tingley), congestion on M62 to J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 60 minutes
Long delays reported
Travel time is reported as being 45 minutes so anyone heading towards Leeds may want to find an alternative route
Eastbound traffic at J28
This is the traffic picture eastbound at J28