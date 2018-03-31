All traffic is being held on the M62 westbound following an accident between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

The vehicles involved are on the hard shoulder alongside Scammonden reservoir, but delays are ongoing.

The central reservation barrier has been damaged, and is expected to need repairing.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we get them.

