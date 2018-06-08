Wheathouse Road in Birkby is currently closed as police deal with a major incident.
The road has been closed by police at the junction with Blacker Road.
A number of police vehicles are at the scene and officers are directing traffic.
Police have confirmed it is linked to the earlier shooting in Arnold Street.
"Targeted attack"
Residents spoke of their shock over the Arnold Street shooting today, describing how they gave first aid to the man who was shot in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Wheathouse Street open
The street has now reopened
Arnold Street investigation
Police have said the activity tonight is linked to a shooting in Arnold Street in Birkby earlier today.
A 32 year old man was shot in the leg at around 4.40am this morning.
Officers are still working in Arnold Street this evening.
These pictures were taken there earlier today.
Facebook Live from the scene
Video shows armed police at scene
The video was taken from the Blacker Road junction at just after 5.30pm
Police helicopter above
Eyewitnesses say the police helicopter is circling overhead
Incident is linked to Arnold Street shooting
West Yorkshire Police has released this statement:
Officers are conducting enquiries in the Wheathouse Road area in relation to a firearms discharge on Arnold Street, Huddersfield.
Reports of armed officers at the scene
Eyewitness Frank Andrew Vanyuscsak says:
Couldn’t see up the road much more but 2 armed officers stood behind a police car.
The back street adjacent was also blocked and tapped off so I’m guessing it was in a house. All roads in the area blocked off.