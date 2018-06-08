Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wheathouse Road in Birkby is currently closed as police deal with a major incident.

The road has been closed by police at the junction with Blacker Road.

A number of police vehicles are at the scene and officers are directing traffic.

A reporter is on his way and we are waiting for a statement from West Yorkshire Police.

