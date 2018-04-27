Police have closed a major road in Dewsbury after an armed police swoop.
Armed officers were seen in Halifax Road, one of the main routes into Dewsbury town centre.
The road has been closed between Dewsbury Gate Road at the Butchers Arms traffic lights and Birkdale Road.
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for more information and will update as soon as possible.
Police statement in full
We have had a statement now from West Yorkshire Police. Here’s the statement in full.
“Police were called to reports of a man with weapons on Halifax Road, Staincliffe at 0720 today (Friday 27 April).
It is alleged he was hitting cars with items including a piece of pipe and a suspected imitation firearm.
Officers including armed officers attended the scene. A man has been arrested.
A suspected imitation firearm has been recovered by officers.
No one was injured during the incident.”
Man arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection with this incident. It is understood a man was seen ‘waving a gun.’
Police have confirmed that no-one has been injured.
We will have a full statement shortly.
More pictures from the scene
Police scene in place
A police scene is in place in Halifax Road, Dewsbury, opposite the former Shoulder of Mutton pub. This picture is from freelance photographer Mike Clark.
Dramatic picture
This is another picture showing armed police in the middle of Halifax Road.
First picture of 'gunman'
There are reports that a man was seen ‘waving a gun’ in Halifax Road near the former Shoulder of Mutton pub. This picture was taken by a passing motorist.
Armed police 'stopped vehicle'
This is a tweet from Ash Milnes, a reliable source of information in Dewsbury.
This tweet was an hour ago. We now understand the road is open again but police remain near the former Shoulder of Mutton pub.
We’ve got a photographer at the scene and will have more information shortly.
'Big machine gun'
We’ve just heard from the husband of a woman who passed through the scene at just after 7.30am. Ray Holderness said his wife was heading up Halifax Road towards Heckmondwike when she saw the armed police.
She described an armed officer with a “big machine gun” pointed at someone or something on the ground near the former Shoulder of Mutton pub and she had to divert up Healds Road behind Dewsbury District Hospital.
She told her husband she felt a bit panicky and scared at what she saw.
Man seen 'waving a gun'
There are various reports on social media saying a man was seen in Halifax Road ‘waving a gun’ - and others saying a man was seen throwing house bricks at passing cars.
We have asked the police for a statement and will update as soon as we have more information.