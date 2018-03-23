Dozens of police have been carrying out an operation in Camm Lane in Mirfield .
There were a number of vans and other police vehicles in the lane this morning after reports of 3am raids.
Officers were seen coming and going from one property and removing items.
When our reporter arrived at the scene there were two police vans and three other vehicles in the lane.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police to try and find out what is happening.
Our reporter will bring you updates from the scene as and when we get them.
Occupants came out with 'hands on heads'
One woman who has family on the street said:
“My mum lives next door .. the house got raided 3AM this morning the occupants came out with hands on head!! She’s been across and asked the police said can’t tell her anything .. will be released in press later.” [sic]
Police shouted "come out you won't get hurt"
This is the latest from Robert:
Another eyewitness said the police action began at 2am. She said: “They were banging on the door and shouting ‘Come out, you won’t get hurt.’ But I never saw anyone exit the house.”
Residents woke to find police on the street
This resident says she first noticed police on he street earlier this morning and a forensics team have been at the property all morning:
Police left with bags of evidence
Forensics officers were seen leaving the address on Camm Lane with bags, our reporter says.
Robert said: “We’re yet to find out what it was all about but one detective left with a plastic bag filled with materials.”
Reporter at the scene
Robert Sutcliffe is at Camm Lane to find out the latest: