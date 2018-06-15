A man is refusing to come down from the roof of a house after being confronted by a group of men.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene in Ripon Street in Halifax after being called just before noon.

It is understood the man was confronted at the house and fled to the roof.

Police confirmed they were called at 11.57am.

The street is currently cordoned off and a large crowd has gathered at the scene.

The man is sat on top of a sky light on the row of terraced houses.

We will bring you latest updates from the scene.