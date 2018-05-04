A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital following an incident at a former chemical works in Liphill Bank, Holmfirth .

West Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at 4.34pm.

The air ambulance was called but not clear if it is not clear whether it was used. A road ambulance was also at the scene.

It is understood the man has suffered serious injuries.

We have got a reporter on his way to the scene and we will bring you the latest updates.

