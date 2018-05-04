A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital following an incident at a former chemical works in Liphill Bank, Holmfirth .
West Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at 4.34pm.
The air ambulance was called but not clear if it is not clear whether it was used. A road ambulance was also at the scene.
It is understood the man has suffered serious injuries.
Police issue statement
Here’s the statement in full from West Yorkshire Police.
“Police were called to Liphill Bank Road, Holmfirth, at about 4.34pm today to a report a man had been injured at a building site.
Emergency service were called to the location following reports a 44-year-old man had been seriously injured following a fall.
The male was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries and initial enquiries are ongoing.
The matter is not being treated as suspicious and police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive regarding the circumstances of the incident.”
Another scene picture
Here’s another picture from the scene from our reporter Robert Sutcliffe.
Police investigation underway
Police have now launched their investigation. We will have a statement from West Yorkshire Police shortly.
Update from police
Police said the man has sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The development is being carried out by Upperthong-based Kingsman Homes. The firm’s website says it is constructing seven properties on the site.
The company declined to comment.
Photo from scene
Air ambulance
Site is no longer a chemical works
It is understood the site is no longer a chemical works and is now an ongoing building development
Calls in to emergency crews
We have spoken to police who gave us the details of the serious injuries and we are just waiting on a response from the ambulance service
Reporter on way
We have got a reporter on his way to the scene of the incident which happened about an hour ago