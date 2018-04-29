Witnesses have told how trouble flared in Marsden last night with unconfirmed reports a man has been stabbed.
The incident happened last night at around 11pm in the Peel Street area and police and ambulance attended.
A cordon was in place and witnesses say there was blood on the pavement.
Police are preparing a statement and we are awaiting a response from the ambulance service.
Our reporter is on his way to the scene now.
Councillor says incident will be discussed at next Ale Trail meeting
Police statement in full
Force Duty Inspector Paul Rushton released this statement:
Police were called to Peel Street, Marsden at 22:09 hours on Saturday 28th April 2019 following reports of a disturbance involving a number of persons.
Following attendance of district units a number of arrests were made for public order offences and enquiries with cctv and witnesses are underway. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 13180202798.
'Blood' cleared up
Workers at a nearby pub are left mopping up the mess from last night’s altercation
Witnesses say locals clashed with visitors
One resident claims the incident flared after drinkers on the ale trail clashed with two visitors who were staying in Marsden.
He said: “Four ale trailers and 2 guys who are working away and staying in the village clashed together and started fighting.”
Police response
Police have confirmed a number of arrests were made last night in Peel Street but are yet to confirm whether anyone was injured.
Blood at the scene
Our reporter is on Peel Street and there is still blood at the scene.
We’re still awaiting a statement from police and will continue to update you as and when they respond.