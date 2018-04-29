Witnesses have told how trouble flared in Marsden last night with unconfirmed reports a man has been stabbed.

The incident happened last night at around 11pm in the Peel Street area and police and ambulance attended.

A cordon was in place and witnesses say there was blood on the pavement.

Police are preparing a statement and we are awaiting a response from the ambulance service.

Our reporter is on his way to the scene now.

