Snow storms and extreme winds have caused havoc across Huddersfield for the third time in three weeks.
Horrendous blizzards swept across the town last night with snow falling heavily from about 4pm.
It caused crashes on roads, delays and disruption on the M62 as well as huge drifts on higher ground.
The snow started on Friday evening but fell heaviest overnight.
The weather resulted in Highways Agency warnings not to travel on Pennine routes and to only travel on the M62 if you really had to.
It comes after the Beast from the East closed the M62 at the start of this month with thousands of motorists trapped - hundreds overnight.
More snow came the following week causing severe disruption across Huddersfield.
Gritter tackles deep drifts
Kirklees Winter has just uploaded this footage of a vehicle tackling a steep road in Honley.
Watch to the end to see some deep drifts.
Lit fest update
If you were wondering about events today...the answer is below
M62 is passable
This is a scene from near J22 Rishworth Moor moments ago.
The motorway looks passable in both directions.
The winds appear to have dropped, which has eased the drifting problems.
Man loses drone in the white out
Paul Scarth has contacted us to say he was trying to use his drone to get some snow photos in Fartown ... but it’s vanished after flying off into the distance. If anyone finds it please let us know by calling the newsdesk on 01484 437712.
Two Kirklees museums open - one closed
Don’t let the snow put you off going out with the family.
Express trains delayed
The fast trains aren’t running quite so quickly because of the snow.
TransPennine Express has posted this passenger update.
Due to a speed restriction because of snow and ice between Stalybridge and Huddersfield trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.
Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 2:15.
'White out' between Holmfirth and Meltham
Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team have just posted this video showing the blizzards on the road between Meltham and Holmfirth.
The advice is to avoid it if you can.
Watch: gritter footage
There’s lots of opinions flying about on social media about the efforts of council gritters.
Here’s proof that they were out during the blizzards.
Trains likely to be delayed
26 Northern rail services have been cancelled and many that are still running are more than an hour late.
Find out about the disruption via this link
Watch: Cars spinning and sliding on the ice in Huddersfield
This shows you how treacherous the roads were last night for those who ventured out.
These unfortunate vehicles did a bit of Torvill and Dean like spinning on an icy hill in Deighton.
Huddersfield bus update
First have just posted this for passengers hoping to get somewhere today.
Sideways snow under a roof
How about this for remarkable! Snow has blown under the roof of Heidi Thorp’s lean-to in Almondbury and accumulated on top of a wind chime.
Looks like there’s about 10cm on there (4 or 5 inches)
Flights at Leeds disrupted
If you’re heading abroad today...lucky you. But there could be some bad luck before you get to the ski slopes or winter sun.
There’s going to be some delays at the airports.
Leeds Bradford has issued this advice.
Road closures
- Woodhead Road in Holme between Fieldhead Lane and A628 - CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS
- A627 Oldham Road at Ripponden between Pike End Road and Coleridge Road - CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS
- A640 Rochdale Road at Denshaw - BLOCKED BOTH DIRECTIONS BY SNOW
- Woodhead Pass - CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS
4x4 appeals for HRI staff
There is help for NHS staff that need a lift to work in the snow.
A man called Andy is offering his service for people on 07986 219058.
There is also help via Facebook group West Yorkshire 4x4 Volunteers
No mini beast
School clearing job
Schools are trying to clear paths to make it safe for opening tomorrow
Drink driving in the snow...not good
This motorist has been snared allegedly intoxicated at the wheel in already dangerous snowy conditions.
Unsurprisingly they had crashed.
Huddersfield University facilities opening late
Students aren’t known for their early starts but if you are up and planning to hit the books you might need to stay at home this morning.
Snow shot of Emley
Buses unlikely to be running on time
Buses were suspended last night as the snow came down and operators will struggle to get going again this morning with 10cm of snow on the ground in most places.
If you think it’s hard to drive a family hatchback in the snow try driving an automatic bus on twisty narrow slippy roads.
Crash on the M62 westbound
Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to accident on M62 Westbound at J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Lanes two and three (of three) closed. A large lorry on central reservation following collision.
This is the latest view from the traffic cameras. It shows the M62 looking more like a country road than a three lane motorway.
Fire engine puts its snow socks on
Fire crews from Huddersfield had to venture out into heavy snow twice last night - both times for cars on fire.
The fire engines have special snow socks so they had no problems driving around.
At 8pm they went to an overheated car in Crosland Moor, then shortly after midnight they turned out to a suspected arson of a Fiat 500 Abarth in Edgerton.
Severe driving conditions on M62
There were some horrendous driving conditions on the M62 again on Saturday night
M62 latest
How it affected Huddersfield yesterday
M62 crash
M62 crash is causing slow traffic westbound - be careful out there
Gallery of snow drifts
Woodhead Pass closed
Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions due to the snow
M62 problems
Two lanes of the M62 are closed westbound at junction 22 Rishworth Moor after a lorry crash. There have been warnings to only travel if you have to