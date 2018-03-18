Snow storms and extreme winds have caused havoc across Huddersfield for the third time in three weeks.

Horrendous blizzards swept across the town last night with snow falling heavily from about 4pm.

It caused crashes on roads, delays and disruption on the M62 as well as huge drifts on higher ground.

The snow started on Friday evening but fell heaviest overnight.

The weather resulted in Highways Agency warnings not to travel on Pennine routes and to only travel on the M62 if you really had to.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

It comes after the Beast from the East closed the M62 at the start of this month with thousands of motorists trapped - hundreds overnight.

More snow came the following week causing severe disruption across Huddersfield.