The 14-year-old boy found with a serious injury in Southway in Mirfield has died, police have confirmed.
Emergency services rushed to the area at around 8.30am. Four houses were cordoned off while emergency services were at the scene.
The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning and police remained at the scene all morning as part of their investigation.
Southway is on the London Park Estate in Mirfield.
Download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Police say death not supicious
An awful situation for family and friends. Our thoughts go out to anyone affected.
The close knit community of Mirfield is in shock after a boy collapsed and died on the way to school.
Passer-by's heroics failed to save teen's life
Members of the public made valiant efforts to save the teenager who collapsed in Mirfield, a mum has revealed.
Before emergency services arrived two passers-by and two school boys rushed to help the 14-year old.
Margaret Burton was one of those who gave first aid.
She said: “We were taking my son to college and I was going to work and I saw a group of lads and at first I thought there was fighting but then as I got closer I could see it was a boy on the pavement with an adult around him.
“I said to my husband ‘let’s pull up and see if we can help’.
“As I got to the boy it was obvious he wasn’t breathing.
“I started doing CPR and there was a lady on the phone to the ambulance service who told us what to do.”
Sadly their efforts were in vain and the youngster died.
Teenager found collapsed dies
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the 14-year-old boy at the centre of an incident in Mirfield has sadly passed away.
Officers were called at 08.47 this morning to reports of concern for safety.
Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman of Kirklees CID, said: “We can now confirm that the 14-year-old boy who was found in a serious condition this morning has died.
“Officers are supporting the family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
“At this stage we are treating the death as unexplained but do not currently believe there to be any suspicious circumstances. A post mortem is due to take place.”
Scenes of crime
Scenes of crime officers have attended and Southway has re-opened after this sad incident, where a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured this morning.
Boy covered in blood
Eyewitness Angelina Nicholson said the boy, know confirmed to be 14, was a pupil at Mirfield Free Grammar School.
She saw the boy covered in blood and passersby stopping to help and give first aid.
She said up until he was taken off by ambulance he appeared unresponsive.
Ms Nicholson said two other boys, with the injured boy, looked shocked and she tried to reassure them and give them water.
Statement from Police
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement. It says:
“Police were called at 8:47 to reports of a concern for safety.
“Ambulance and police attended on Southway in Mirfield, where a boy was found with serious injuries.
“The 14-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Eyewitness talks of the sad incident
Mirfield resident Angelina Nicholson explains what she saw as police close off part of Southway in Mirfield.
What we know so far
- Police have cordoned off part of Southway in Mirfield.
- Emergency services - police and ambulance - were called to the scene at around 8.30am this morning.
- A schoolboy was treated by paramedics at the scene, which is on the London Park Estate, Mirfield.
- Eyewitnesses say the boy had blood on him and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She believes the ambulance had a police escort.
- Police remain at the scene carrying out house to house enquiries to speak to residents.
- West Yorkshire Police - Dewsbury have asked for anyone with information to call 101.
Map of the area
This is Southway in Mirfield where police have closed off a scene and emergency services were called to this morning.
Report from eyewitness
An eyewitness says a schoolboy was taken away from the scene by ambulance and the ambulance had a police escort.
Video from the scene
The scene. Our reporter Louise Cooper is at the scene and has sent this video.
Police tweet
Officers from West Yorkshire Police - Dewsbury appeal for information
Road partially closed
Our reporter, Louise Cooper, is at the scene and says the road has been closed off around four houses.
Ongoing incident
Police and other emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Mirfield.
It is centred on the Southgway area of the London Park Estate.