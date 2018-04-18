The 14-year-old boy found with a serious injury in Southway in Mirfield has died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to the area at around 8.30am. Four houses were cordoned off while emergency services were at the scene.

The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning and police remained at the scene all morning as part of their investigation.

Southway is on the London Park Estate in Mirfield.

