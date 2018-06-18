There has been a multi vehicle accident at J28 of the M62 westbound, at Tingley.
Two lanes are blocked and traffic is queueing.
Lanes one and two (of five) are blocked. These are the dedicated lanes to exit the M62. An ambulance is on the scene.
Traffic is also queueing between J25 and J26 eastbound due to an earlier accident.
And traffic is slow eastbound on the M621 at J27 of the M62 due to an earlier accident.
Bump at Cooper Bridge
Ambulance is attending a bump at Cooper Bridge. We will bring you more as we get it.
Two lanes still closed
Latest from J28:
Lanes one and two (of five) are closed. These are the dedicated lanes to exit the M62 at J28. Ambulance is on scene and Highways have coned off the lanes, It is still possible to get into the lanes to exit at J28.
Current traffic picture
This is how the roads are looking this morning.
In case you’re not sure, red is bad.
It looks like the M62 problems towards Leeds are affecting traffic around Huddersfield. The A644 from Cooper Bridge looks particularly bad.
Latest on M62 issues
- M62 westbound between J29 (M1) and J28 (Tingley) accident: two of four lanes closed. Normal traffic conditions expected 9.45am-10am
- M62 eastbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J26 (M606) cleared
- M62 J29 eastbound exit (M1) congestion expected to clear by 9am
- M62 eastbound between J24 (Elland) and J25 (Brighouse) congestion expected to clear by 9am
Long delays
The latest accident is going to take up to an hour to clear.