There has been a multi vehicle accident at J28 of the M62 westbound, at Tingley.

Two lanes are blocked and traffic is queueing.

Lanes one and two (of five) are blocked. These are the dedicated lanes to exit the M62. An ambulance is on the scene.

Traffic is also queueing between J25 and J26 eastbound due to an earlier accident.

And traffic is slow eastbound on the M621 at J27 of the M62 due to an earlier accident.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

