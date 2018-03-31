A person has been hit by a car in Huddersfield town centre.

The incident occurred outside Nando's in Westgate at the junction with John William Street at about 12.15pm today.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

We are waiting for updates on the person's condition from West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we get them.

