The Boy and Barrel Inn on Beast Market in Huddersfield town centre has been cordoned off by police.

Police tape runs across the front of the building as officers investigate an incident.

It is understood to be due to a fight between two men on Tuesday night.

Police have now confirmed the incident took place at 6.20pm and a man, 42, has been left fighting for his life.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you updates as and when we get them.

We are also waiting on a response from West Yorkshire Police.

Download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .