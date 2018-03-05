Police have cordoned off part of Bradford Road in Hillhouse as they investigate an incident which is understood to be a shooting where a man was blasted three times.

There are two police vehicles at the scene with police tape in front of Rajas fast-food takeaway.

The father of the man who runs Rajas says his son was shot as he attempted to stop masked men stealing cash from the tills.

One resident contacted the Examiner to say that armed police were in the street at 2am.

He said the road was completely blocked.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

We have put a call in to West Yorkshire Police and we have a reporter at the scene.

We will bring you updates as and when we get them.