Police have cordoned off part of Bradford Road in Hillhouse as they investigate an incident which is understood to be a shooting where a man was blasted three times.
There are two police vehicles at the scene with police tape in front of Rajas fast-food takeaway.
The father of the man who runs Rajas says his son was shot as he attempted to stop masked men stealing cash from the tills.
One resident contacted the Examiner to say that armed police were in the street at 2am.
He said the road was completely blocked.
Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp?
The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story.
If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'.
Your phone number won't be shared.
We have put a call in to West Yorkshire Police and we have a reporter at the scene.
We will bring you updates as and when we get them.
Latest update on hunt for gunman
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:
We believe this was a targeted attack, one which caused the victim was serious injuries. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.
All firearms incidents are taken incredibly seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.
I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident itself or anyone matching the above description to come forward to the police to assist with our ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180105070 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police say victim suffered serious injuries in targeted attack
West Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement. They say:
Detectives are investigating following reports of a firearms discharge outside a takeaway in Huddersfield.
The incident happened in the early hours this morning (Monday 5 March) outside Raja’s takeaway on Bradford Road.
Officers attended the scene and a man in his 20s had been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for medical treatment. His injuries are consistent with gunshot wounds and he remains in hospital at this time in a stable condition.
The suspect entered the takeaway and demanded money and items from the victim. An altercation ensued and what is believed to be a handgun was produced by the suspect and shots were fired.
At this stage, the suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, slim build wearing a black mask and dark coloured coat and jeans.
Police fingertip search for evidence
Police and forensics are still at the scene of the shooting carrying out fingertip searches for evidence
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police are yet to make a statement on the incident
Everything we know so far
Victim had previously been stabbed
The dad has told the Examiner that Adil was previously stabbed in an incident when he confronted people throwing fireworks near the takeaway
Watch dad tell how his son was shot
Picture of dad and son who was shot
Dad speaks
Arshad Mahmood, who owns Rajas, says his son Adil, who runs the takeaway, was shot as he tackled the raiders.
He said his son had gone to the toilet when the gang - wearing balaclavas - burst in demanding the tills.
The staff told the men they could not open the tills and they would have to wait for Adil.
When Adil emerged he tried to fight them off but did not know the raiders were armed and was shot.
He was rushed to hospital by one of the delivery drivers and has sustained wounds to his shoulder and neck.
Adil will undergo surgery at LGI later today.
He dad said he is doing ok and he is talking.
Victim shot twice in shoulder and once in neck
The father of the victim has just spoken to our reporter.
He said his son, who runs Rajas takeaway, was shot as he tried to stop masked men from stealing the money from the tills.
He said the men ran in wearing balaclavas and grabbed the cash.
The dad said his son tried to stop the men but did not know they had a gun.
He was shot three times - twice in the shoulder and once in the neck.
The dad said his son was taken to hospital by a delivery driver and is now in Leeds General Infirmary where he is to undergo surgery.
Incident understood to be a shooting
We are now being told that the incident last night was a shooting. We’ve been told that one man was shot three times.
Reports of a 'serious incident'
A Bradford Road resident told the Examiner: “The police came and shut the road off from 1am until just after 3am.
“There were police cars all over the place last night and today there are forensics and more police here.
“One of them came and knocked on my door and told us there had been a serious incident, and had we seen anything, but he couldn’t say more. No-one has been told anything, it’s worrying.
“They closed the road from Shama’s to Raja’s and it seems to be centred around the shop today.”
Armed police
One resident contacted us and said there were armed police in the road at 2am.
He said the road was completely blocked outside Rajas.
The witness said there was still police activity ongoing in the area
West Yorkshire Police
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on the incident and we are waiting to hear back
Reporter now at scene
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe has now arrived at the scene and he is speaking to people about what may have happened