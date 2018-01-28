A police incident was underway today in Healey Lane, Batley.

Police were in attendance along with vehicles with blue lights flashing at the scene, opposite Healey Community Centre. A spokesperson later confirmed a three-year-old had been bitten by a dog.

One local businesman told how he helped rescue the child, a boy.

It is just yards from where a person was reportedly stabbed on Friday night. A police cordon has been in place since then.

The two incidents are unrelated.

A reporter has been on the scene and we now have updates from West Yorkshire Police.

