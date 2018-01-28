A police incident was underway today in Healey Lane, Batley.
Police were in attendance along with vehicles with blue lights flashing at the scene, opposite Healey Community Centre. A spokesperson later confirmed a three-year-old had been bitten by a dog.
One local businesman told how he helped rescue the child, a boy.
It is just yards from where a person was reportedly stabbed on Friday night. A police cordon has been in place since then.
The two incidents are unrelated.
A reporter has been on the scene and we now have updates from West Yorkshire Police.
We’ve been speaking to Omar Er-Rify, who says he helped free the youngster after the terrier bit his ankle...
Here is the line from police on the earlier incident on West Park Terrace:
Insp Darren Brown said: “On Friday night a 32-year-old man was badly assaulted. Police believe it was a targeted attack and we are making enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101.
Police say this incident is unrelated to the one on West Park Terrace, which is round the corner from Healey Lane.
Police confirmed a three-year-old child has been bitten on the ankle by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog.
A police spokesman said: “The child was bitten on the ankle and the dog ran off. We went to secure the victim and make sure there was no danger to anybody else. We got the dog contained within the play area and secured it, and the dog will be taken to kennels.”
Enquiries are “ongoing”, he added.
Locals have been telling us a little boy has been attacked by a dog in a field near Healey Community Centre.
Police have arrived with a sniffer dog:
It’s not known whether the current incident is related to an earlier incident in which a person is believed to have been stabbed on Friday night.
This picture shows the police cordon from the first incident.
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe is at the scene of the incident in Batley.