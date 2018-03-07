A police operation is under way in Riddings Close, Sheepridge.

Police and scenes of crime forensic officers have been in a Huddersfield street for several hours, local residents say.

It is believed there were a number of raids by police in the early hours of this morning in the Riddings Close and Chestnut Street area of Sheepridge.

Police were reported in the street at around 3am or 4am and residents say several raids are thought to have taken place.

There are police cordons still in place and five police vehicles are currently on the scene. We have asked West Yorkshire Police for more information and will provide an update as soon as we have it.

