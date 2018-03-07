A police operation is under way in Riddings Close, Sheepridge.
Police and scenes of crime forensic officers have been in a Huddersfield street for several hours, local residents say.
It is believed there were a number of raids by police in the early hours of this morning in the Riddings Close and Chestnut Street area of Sheepridge.
Police were reported in the street at around 3am or 4am and residents say several raids are thought to have taken place.
There are police cordons still in place and five police vehicles are currently on the scene. We have asked West Yorkshire Police for more information and will provide an update as soon as we have it.
Police statement
We’ve now had a statement from West Yorkshire Police. This is what they have said in full.
“Police investigating a firearms discharge outside a takeaway on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, this morning executed two warrants at houses on Riddings Close.
“Officers remain on scene and searches remain ongoing.
“This is an ongoing operation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”
Link to Rajas takeaway shooting
We understand that the police activity is connected to the shooting at Rajas takeaway in Bradford Road, Hillhouse, on Monday. We hope to have a statement from police shortly.
Two houses being searched
Two houses are being searched by forensic officers.
CSI on the scene
A lot of detailed forensic work is taking place.
Raids in the early hours?
Local residents say there were raids in Chestnut Street at around 3am or 4am this morning. This picture was taken by a resident.
Fingertip search underway
Forensic searches are being carried out in Riddings Close.
Pictures from the scene
Reporter at the scene
Reporter Robert Sutcliffe is in Riddings Close trying to get to the bottom of what’s happening