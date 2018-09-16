There is a large police presence on Hammond Street in Fartown after reports of shots being fired.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at about 6pm on Sunday evening.
It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident.
Neighbours reported seeing lots of police and an ambulance in the area shortly after two bangs went off.
We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest updates on this unfolding incident.
Download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Brother of victim
The victim’s brother, who asked not to be named, said he had been shot at twice in Abbey Road at Fartown.
He said the shots were thought to have come from a black Audi.
The victim, who is 18 and has learning difficulties, suffered an injury just above his left hip. He is currently being treated in Leeds General Infirmary and was to have a scan.
After the attack the teenager, who had been living in Deighton, ran to his mother’s home in Hammond Street, Fartown, where the alarm was raised.
The brother said: “He has not done anything wrong to anybody. He has been targeted by bullies.
“He was not involved in any kind of revenge or feud. With his learning difficulties and ADHD he doesn’t communicate with people like that. He goes about on his own.
“He’s in Leeds General Infirmary and will have a scan. He should be ok.”
Shooting happened in another street
We’ve just spoken to a family member who told us the shooting happened elsewhere and the boy ran to his mother’s house on Hammond Street
Car used could be an Audi
We have heard the car used in the attack could be a black Audi
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young said the shooting happened at around 6.15pm.He said:
“We received a call just before 6.15pm from the ambulance service saying that someone had been shot in Hammond Street. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out too.”Because of the nature of the call I deployed armed units. We believe at the moment it was a high-powered pellet gun that was used or similar. “There were two shots fire one of which missed and the other one hit him in the centre of his body and it has travelled quite a bit inside him.”It’s a drive-by shooting but we don’t have any details of the vehicle at the moment, it’s early days and Kirklees CID will be picking it up.
“The victim was conscious and talking to us before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary.”
Insp Young appealed for any witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the incident to get in touch with police as quickly as possible by ringing 101 and using the reference 1538 of the 16th.
Armed police and air ambulance involved
Police have confirmed armed police and the air ambulance were involved in the incident
Drive-by shooting
We have been told by police that it was a drive-by shooting. Two shots have been fired at a teenager aged between 16 and 18. One has hit him and one has missed