There is a large police presence on Hammond Street in Fartown after reports of shots being fired.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at about 6pm on Sunday evening.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Neighbours reported seeing lots of police and an ambulance in the area shortly after two bangs went off.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest updates on this unfolding incident.

