Major plans have been unveiled for a £300m hospital to be built to serve Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

The new centre, which would have full Accident & Emergency facilities and acute care beds – would be built on a site between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, though no location has yet been revealed.

Kirklees Council has opposed plans to demolish HRI and replace it with a planned care unit, with services centralised at the Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The controversial proposals were sent back to local health chiefs at the clinical commissioning groups by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Now, Kirklees Council has produced a radical plan to build a brand new hospital – and look at ways the council can put its financial muscle behind a bid to raise the money.

