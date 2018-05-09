Thomas Patton, the 21-year-old who kept a woman prisoner in his house for days as his "sex slave" and repeatedly raped her, is to be sentenced today.

He was found guilty of five charges of rape, one charge of false imprisonment and one charge of assault.

The jury heard that Patton was “obsessed” with his victim and he threatened to hurt her family and damage their property if she did not agree to meet him .

After the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, she went to the 21-year-old’s house on Leeds Road in Deighton to talk to him, but once she was inside he locked the door and snapped her mobile phone in half.

Patton, who in the past had told the woman she was “nothing but a dog”, slapped her repeatedly and even brandished a knife before telling her he was going use her as a sex slave.

Today he will be sentenced for his crimes.

Follow our live updates from court here.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .