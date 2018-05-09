Thomas Patton, the 21-year-old who kept a woman prisoner in his house for days as his "sex slave" and repeatedly raped her, is to be sentenced today.
He was found guilty of five charges of rape, one charge of false imprisonment and one charge of assault.
The jury heard that Patton was “obsessed” with his victim and he threatened to hurt her family and damage their property if she did not agree to meet him .
After the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, she went to the 21-year-old’s house on Leeds Road in Deighton to talk to him, but once she was inside he locked the door and snapped her mobile phone in half.
Patton, who in the past had told the woman she was “nothing but a dog”, slapped her repeatedly and even brandished a knife before telling her he was going use her as a sex slave.
Today he will be sentenced for his crimes.
Restraining order made but no Sexual Harm Prevention Order
The judge has made a restraining order but the CPS have not asked for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Sentence passed
Patton has been jailed for 13 years.
Judge passing sentence
The judge is passing sentence now.
Patton not deemed 'risk to public'
The judge said: “Given his young age, I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt and not say that he is dangerous.”
The defendant had been deemed a high risk to the victim, but not to the general public.
Victim thought she couldn't escape
The judge said the victim “must have been full of fear and trepidation”.
On one occasion, the defendant ripped her clothing before doing raping her.
On another occasion in the shower, he forced her to perform oral sex on him again. She had to bend down in order to do so. She suffered injuries on her knees.
The judge said:
“By the end of the weekend, she had been raped orally and vaginally. She has been assaulted and kept inside and unable to communicate with anybody because her phone had been stolen and there was no landline in the house.
“She says she was very upset at that time. Her impression was she was not going to get away from him if this continued. She started to busy herself in the house until she heard her father arrive at the door.”
'When she told him that she did not want him, he replied: “Wrong answer.”'
The judge is summarising the weekend’s events and said that over the course of the weekend Patton’s mood “swung from one extreme to the other”.
After being locked in the house the first night, she banged on the windows and screamed to attract attention, but he ran over and grabbed her by the mouth and nose, put his arm around her neck and told her to shut up.
Having put his arm around her neck, he threw her on the floor then picked her up and threw her on the sofa, smothering her and causing her to struggle to breathe.
When she told him that she did not want him, he replied: “Wrong answer.”
He grabbed her hands and made her hit herself in the face. She was petrified, crying her eyes out.
He picked up a knife from the mantelpiece.
She was screaming for him to calm down. He was telling her she should slit her throat, but she managed to calm him down and he forced her to kiss him and tell him she loved him.
The next morning, he told her that if she performed oral sex on him that it would calm him down.
He ejaculated inside her wearing no protection.
She went into the shower and he came in and raped her again.
Sentencing going ahead without Patton
The judge noted: “He was remanded in custody after his conviction and this morning I am told that he had refused to come out of his cell for the purposes of this sentencing hearing and therefore I am proceeding in his absence.”
‘I’m just going to beat you and rape you’
The judge is summing up the case and the ordeal the victim went through.
He has told the court:
“There was a certain amount of threats made against her mother - that he would put through her windows.
“She went to attend the food and drink festival in Huddersfield and he promised her that if she came to see him he would not pester her like he had been doing.
“She was assured she would not be alone with him, there would be others there. She was on the phone and could hear people in the background. She arrived at the address and it wasn’t long before the others took their leave.
“She wanted to leave but he locked the door.
“And so, a nightmare of two days began when that happened. Because, having locked the doors, he told her that she was not going anywhere and he threatened her that this was going to be the worst night of her life: ‘I’m just going to beat you and rape you’. He just kept repeating that.”
Hearing starting again
The judge is back, we’re resuming now.
Still waiting for judge to return
Apologies for the delay in updates - we’re still waiting for the judge to return.
Sentencing paused
The judge has had to pause the hearing because a jury have returned a verdict in a trial he is presiding over. It may be a short break or he may have to pass a sentence before returning to sentence Patton.
Sentencing guidelines
The judge has advised that he will pass one sentence for the first charge of rape, which happened the morning after the victim was locked in the house. He said that the remaining sentences will be passed concurrently - which means they will not be added on to the initial figure.
Defence barrister argues for Patton
Mr Canning said that when the victim’s father came to the house Patton told him they were going out for a picnic and tried to talk to him.
The barrister is arguing that there may have been planning to lure the young woman to the house, but that does not mean that there was planning to commit rapes.
Patton has issues with 'definition of rape'
Richard Canning, mitigating, agreed that his client was obsessed and said that he clearly has issues with the definition of rape.
He said that during cross-examination Patton said: “How can it have been rape if there was no violence?”
He has also reminded the judge that the jury found him not guilty of two counts of rape.
Sentencing guidelines
Mr Wood has advised the judge that Patton can be sentenced to at least nine years of imprisonment.
But it may be more than that as he said that there are aggravating features, such as Patton’s previous conviction for violence against his mother, ejaculation and use of a knife to frighten the victim.
He is also arguing that degradation and humiliation is another aggravating feature: “Effectively she was his property, to do with as he wanted.”
'Obsessed' Patton trapped victim in house and raped her repeatedly
Stephen Wood, prosecuting, has reminded Judge Mushtaq Khokar of the horrific facts of the case.
Patton was described as “obsessed” and “infatuated” with his victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.
During the weekend where he trapped her in the house with the doors and windows locked, he raped her repeatedly and assaulted her.
Mr Wood said: “He told her he would rape her in the a** and use her as a sex slave.”
Ironically, Patton also shouted at the victim that he wanted her “to be happy”.
Patton is not in court
Stephen Wood, prosecuting, said that Patton has refused to leave his cell.
But Richard Canning, defending, said that is not the case and there has been a mistake at the prison, with officers believing he would be appearing in court via a video link from the prison.
Whatever the reason, Judge Mushtaq Khokar decided to proceed with sentencing despite his absence.
Woman kept prisoner disowned by father
In a victim impact statement, the rape victim said she is now anxious, struggles to sleep and has been disowned by her father, who had rescued her from Patton’s house.
Patton attacked his mother in 2014
He has previous convictions for criminal damage, theft and battery. The battery occurred in 2014 and the victim was his own mother, who he had pinned to the floor by the neck and then punched her once in the face.
The hearing is beginning
Slight delay after Patton was not produced.
The sentencing is now underway.