Firefighters, the air ambulance, paramedics, mountain rescue and hazardous area response team crews have been sent to Scammonden following a crash in New Hey Road.
One woman is being treated for her injuries after a vehicle left the road, the fire service said.
Fire crews from Slaithwaite, Rastrick and Cleckheaton are at the scene, along with Cleckheaton’s technical rescue unit, Greater Manchester Police, Mountain Rescue, the HART team and the Air Ambulance.
The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team was called out at 14.30 this afternoon to assist a motorist who had left the road on the A640 near Buckstones Car Park. The vehicle had come to rest approximately 200 metres down the hillside. The response was multi-agency, with Police, Fire, Ambulance and the HART team all in attendance. The casualty was extracted from the vehicle and then evacuated to the road using our Bell Stretcher.
Fire service statement in full
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said:
Slaithwaite, Rastrick and Cleckheaton fire engines are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision in Scammonden, Huddersfield.
Cleckheaton’s technical rescue unit is also on the scene following a call to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Control Room at 14.34 hrs today to New Hey Road.
One vehicle has left the road and one female casualty is being treated for her injuries.
As the incident is just on the border, Greater Manchester Police are in attendance in addition to Mountain Rescue, the HART team and the Air Ambulance.
This is an ongoing incident and that is all the information we are able to confirm at this moment in time.
This is the road where the accident has happened.